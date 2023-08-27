Home Cities Kochi

Man booked for abusing Kuzhalnadan, wife on FB

The accused also tagged several persons in his posts, which were then shared on social media.

Published: 27th August 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan. (Photo | Express)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Pothanicad police on Saturday booked a man for reportedly posting abusive Facebook messages targeting Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and his wife. Sajeer P A was charged following a complaint filed by Kuzhalnadan before Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar. The matter was then referred to Muvattupuzha DySP, who on Saturday issued the directive to file a case.

According to officers, the accused, in a post on his Facebook page, called Kuzhalnadan naive and challenged him to a debate. In a subsequent post, he verbally abused the MLA and his wife. The accused also tagged several persons in his posts, which were then shared on social media. Police registered a case under IPC section 354A(1)(IV) for making sexually coloured remarks and section 67a of the IT Act for publishing and transmitting material referring to sexually explicit acts.

Officers said an investigation has been initiated and the accused has been identified. The FB page also contained a photograph of the accused.“We have taken measures to take the accused into custody. We have charged him with a non-bailable offence. Further steps would be taken after interrogating the accused,” an officer said.

