Homemade payasam is passe as hotels & caterers keep the good stuff flowing

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI : Payasam has long ceased to be the favourite preparation of most Malayali home cooks. But that has nothing to do with popularity of the delicacy, which continues to remain a lingering legacy on the taste buds of those who have savoured it in its multifarious manifestations.

This Onam season, most hotels, caterers, and even standalone payasam outlets -- which sprouted in the festive air -- have taken on the mantle of protecting payasam’s popularity. They have been reporting unprecedented sales. To keep up with demand, prominent restaurants and outdoor catering services have taken to holding payasam melas.

According to Harikumar A K of Vinayaka Caterers, one of the leading catering firms in Ernakulam, there has been a surge in demand for payasam this Onam. “Families, offices, schools, etc, have been driving demand. Palada is a traditional favourite. We receive orders in bulk as well as for one or two litres. Unlike before, families are also placing orders,” he said.

Farsana Shahas, owner of Taste Trees, a payasam shop in Kochi, said the large migrant population in the city now prefers buying payasam from outlets. “There has been a rise in the number of customers this year. Many people come asking for one or two litres. We have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato as well. We receive a good number of orders every day, especially for family packs,” said Farsana.

Samridhi Hotel, run by the Kudumbashree near Ernakulam North railway station, conducted a payasam mela, which concluded on Monday. “We used to provide payasam with our meals over the Onam season. With the surge in demand, we decided to conduct a mela exclusively for payasam this year. Five types of payasam are available at the hotel on Onam days,” said an official with Samridhi Hotel. She added that the initiative has been well received.

“We charge Rs 30 for a glass of payasam. People also come with containers of various size to buy the product. Sales have been good, with daily profit coming in around Rs 10,000,” she said.

After two years of subdued business due to Covid, payasam shops in and around the city are witnessing huge demand. “Institutions are also ordering payasam. Schools, offices, and banks have been ordering 10 or 20 litres for their Onam celebration. We received a good number of orders from such institutions,” said Farsana.

Vinayaka Caterers alone sold around 30,000 litres of payasam this Onam season. “We sold around 25,000 to 30,000 litres of payasam in the last 10 days. For Thiruvonam, we will sell another 5,000 to 6,000 litres, excluding the payasam with sadya,” added Harikumar.

FOOD SAFETY DEPARTMENT INTENSIFIES CHECKS

With restaurants and catering firms in the city doing brisk business, the food safety department has intensified inspections of the central kitchens of hotels and eateries. A special drive was conducted in Ernakulam over the last five days to avoid incidence of food poisoning. Rani Chacko, an official with the deputy commissionerate of food safety, said officials are conducting regular inspections. “Considering that it is Onam season, we are carrying out inspections of hotels and catering units. We check for licences and ensure that food-safety rules are being adhered to,” said Rani.

