Kochi Metro to soon join e-com network to enhance connectivity 

KOCHI: Digitising businesses is a top priority in today’s world and a presence on the web is crucial. In line with the trend, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited is gearing up to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in December.

As the first metro in India to integrate with the open e-commerce network, Kochi Metro aims to make tickets accessible on all ONDC buyer apps, ensuring a seamless journey with enhanced first-and-last-mile connectivity.

“The final round of discussions are on and the integration work is progressing. Hopefully, we will be able to launch it in a couple of weeks,” said Kochi Metro managing director Loknath Behera.

A non-profit company, ONDC looks at two broad principles -- unbundling and inter-interoperability. Its network will enable the display of products and services from all participating e-commerce platforms in search results across all apps on the network.

“To illustrate, let’s consider Google Maps. Shortly, users will be able to check metro timings, locate the nearest station and even book a metro ticket directly from Google Maps,” said ONDC senior vice president Nitin Nair.

“This functionality will extend to Kochi Metro and all other metros joining the ONDC network.”

He emphasised the key value proposition of the ONDC network is that once an entity joins, there is no need to sign additional agreements when interacting with other entities on the network “The Yatri app on the ONDC network provides mobility options such as autos and taxis in Kochi. Yatri is consistently expanding, and with Kochi Metro joining ONDC, metro tickets will soon be accessible on the Yatri app. This brings a significant advantage to commuters, allowing them to book not only their metro ticket (middle mile) but also their first- and last-mile auto or cab,” Nitin elaborated.

He pointed out every existing app and those joining ONDC in the future will have access to Kochi Metro ticketing. The move follows the agreement between the state transport department and ONDC, with a Memorandum of Understanding having been signed in September.

“The Kerala government has committed to bringing entities across both the government and private sectors onto the ONDC network. ONDC signed MoUs with the industries and transport departments earlier this year. Multiple entities, such as Kudumbashree, Hantex, and Kerala Soaps, are already on the ONDC network, and more entities are in the process of joining,” the ONDC official said.

In the mobility space, KSRTC is also joining the ONDC network, he said. “Once live, the KSRTC tickets will be available on all mobility buyer apps on the ONDC network. A traveller coming to Kochi will be able to buy a bus ticket to the Vyttila Mobility Hub, a metro ticket from the Vytilla metro station, and get a last-mile autorickshaw journey, all potentially as a single purchase, thus transforming the travel experience in Kerala,” Nitin said.

