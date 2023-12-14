Fastest solar-electric boat sets sail for sustainable future in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The maritime sector is cruising into a sustainable future with the launch of Barracuda, the nation’s fastest solar electric boat. The vessel, launched at the Navgathi Yard, Panavally in Alappuzha, on Wednesday, was built in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Navalt, an eco-marine tech company. To be named ‘Saur Shakthi,’ the vessel marks a transformative moment in the nation’s commitment to maritime progress through green energy and sustainability.

“We wish to celebrate this remarkable feat in sustainable transportation, presenting it as our heartfelt contribution to our nation’s journey towards a cleaner, greener future on the seas,” said Sandith Thandassery, CEO of Navalt.

Named after a fish, the Barracuda is meticulously designed by Navalt for workboat purposes. The vessel has a speed of 12 knots and a range of 7 hours in a single charge. The 14-m-long and 4.4-m-wide vessel harnesses twin 50-kw electric motors, a marine-grade LFP battery, and 6-kw solar power, epitomising efficient and clean energy usage.

Moreover, the boat has zero pollution, and produces no noise and vibrations, ensuring a serene and eco-conscious journey for commuters. Certified under IRS, the vessel can navigate through waves as high as 4m and can accommodate 12 passengers.

Mazagon Dock plans to use the entirely eco-friendly vessel for its needs at the Mumbai dock under the name Saur Sakthi. With Barracuda, Mazagon Dock is taking a pioneering step towards a greener future. Backed by Navalt’s expertise in solar-electric vessel manufacturing, the Barracuda represents a testament to its commitment to sustainable maritime technology.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sanjay Kumar Singh, general manager of Mazagon Dock Ltd, Sandith Thandaserry, CEO of Navalt, Devi Nair, additional general manager, MDL, and Hemant Rathod, deputy general manager, MDL.

