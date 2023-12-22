Kerala High Court orders handover of convention centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner of police, Ernakulam, to hand over Zamra International Convention Centre at Kalamassery, where a series of blasts had rocked the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in October, to its MD the very next day of the investigation officer taking fresh samples from the crime scene for preservation.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on the petition filed by Zamra Endeavours Pvt Ltd, Kochi, seeking permission to operate the venue as several bookings were scheduled. The court ordered that the probe officer be at liberty to take fresh samples from the crime scene and preserve it as per the provisions of the applicable penal statutes in two days.

The government pleader submitted that the venue could be handed over to the owner, but if the forensic department asks for further samples, it will become untenable. He said since two mobile phones were seized from the crime spot and sent for evaluation, only after its report is obtained will it be discernible whether the competent central agency’s intervention is required.

The court said the petitioner cannot be put to prejudice ad infinitum (without end). It said the incident took place on October 29 and it had been over 60 days since. The court said, “That cannot be a reason for not allowing the restoration of possession of the hall as the probe agencies can certainly take more samples within the next few days and preserve it, should it become necessary for further evaluation.”

