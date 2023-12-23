250 stalls, cultural events at Kudumbashree Mela in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With about 250 stalls, seminars, cultural events and yum delicacies, the 10th edition of Kudumbashree National Saras Mela – a fest that brings together women entrepreneurs from across India – at the Kaloor International Stadium has emerged as a shopping hub for a festive outing.

At least 193 self-help groups from 22 states have set up stalls. The exhibits include handicrafts, pickles, clothes, perfumes, crochets, sandals, crystals, antiques, organic skincare products, and chocolates. From the Marayoor jaggery of Idukki to the handmade jewellery of Thrissur, one can buy unique products from different regions of Kerala.

Food items include a pan-India variety, from mouthwatering Maharashtra chaat to Lakshadweep’s khalanji with coconut milk, and ‘Vanasundhari’ dosa of Attappadi. Christmas stars made of bamboo – presented by Santha Narayan and A K Narayan of S N Bamboo Handicraft based at Kalady – have been selling like hotcakes at the fest. “I have been making handicrafts for over 20 years. We introduced bamboo stars five years ago, and they have been selling well. Each piece is sold at about Rs 1,000,” says Santha.

Highlights

Dec 25: Performance by Rimi Tomy

Dec 27: Violinist Roopa Revathi’s concert

Dec 28: Performance by Shahabaz Aman

Dec 29: Chenda melam by Mattannoor Sankarankutty

Dec 30: Stephen Devassy’s show

A ‘chavittu nadakam’ showcasing the 25-year history of Kudumbashree will be performed at Durbar Hall Ground on December 24

All events have been scheduled between 8pm and 10.30pm on the respective dates.

For details: 9987183338

