Home Cities Kochi

Massive fire breaks out in Karukutty

The local people who noticed the fire engulfing the front portion of the building alerted the staff, which helped them move out quickly. 

Published: 23rd December 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Massive fire

Fire and Rescue Services personnel dousing the fire that broke out in a three-storey building at Karukutty near Angamaly on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As many as 40 people had a narrow escape after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building at Karukutty near Angamaly on Friday. 

The fire erupted around 4 pm in the building of New Year Group of Companies and was doused by Fire and Rescue Services personnel around 9 pm.

The local people who noticed the fire engulfing the front portion of the building alerted the staff, which helped them move out quickly. 

“Since the fire broke out at the front portion of the building, the staff escaped through the backside,” said Jino, who runs a bakery near the building.

Four fire units from Angamaly and Chalakkudy took nearly five hours to bring the fire under control. Though initial reports suggested that a short-circuit might have led to the accident, the police are yet to confirm it.  “As per the information, one one is missing.

But local people said that one person is trapped in the building. So far we could not confirm it,” a police officer said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
massive fire Karukutty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp