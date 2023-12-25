19-year-old woman falsely accuses man of rape to get boyfriend’s attention in Kochi

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bizarre incident that came to light recently, a 19-year-old woman falsely accused a man of rape to ensure her boyfriend did not leave her!

As per the Njarakkal police, the woman, a migrant, lodged a false complaint of rape against an autorickshaw driver after her boyfriend, with whom she had been in a live-in relationship for the past month, started showing disinterest in the relationship. Though the police registered a case, they dropped it after ascertaining that the girl had fabricated the incident.

“The girl lodged a complaint on December 21. She claimed that she had taken an autorickshaw from Kadavanthra to Vypeen beach, but fainted due to low blood pressure during the journey. She alleged that when she regained consciousness, she realised she was half-naked, and the autorickshaw driver was talking on the phone. She said she fled,” said the Njarakkal SHO.

The police traced the 58-year-old driver and took him into custody. “Though we believed the autorickshaw driver did rape her, we later realised that it was a cooked-up story. The medical examination also ruled out sexual assault on the woman. We also collected statements from a few people who said the autorickshaw driver dropped the woman near the beach, and that she walked to the beach around 5.30 pm on December 21,” said the officer.

As per the police, the woman lodged the complaint believing her boyfriend would stay with her and sort things out, if she faced any problem. “The marriage of her boyfriend’s brother will be held in Kottayam next week. So, the boyfriend would have to leave Kochi. She was not ready to accept this as she was not staying with her family and because he was the only person in touch with her. She believed that lodging such a complaint would keep him busy, and she would be able to continue to stay with him,” said the officer.

Police sources confirmed they were yet to take a call on registering a case against the woman. “She misused the law and put a person in trouble. So far, we haven’t registered a case against her. We will take action based on the directive from our superiors,” said the officer.

