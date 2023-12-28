Jessie’s Got Talent !: Journey of Indian-Australian singer Jessie Hillel

Amrita Lenin By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They say one has to be in Nashville to break into the music scene. They also say that one has to have, besides musical lineage, golden locks of hair falling to the shoulder, a hamster for a pet, etc. Jessie Hillel was three and 8,188 miles away on a tiny little island when, unbeknownst to any, the muses found her.

If it were not for the Jim Reeves CD playing for the umpteenth time in the car, the world would have lost some of its present charm. But clearly, this magnificent talent would never have gone unnoticed for long. Now, 18 years later, the now-22-year-old, who goes by the stage name JHM, is walking the same strides as the giants of the music industry.

What perhaps catapulted her to fame was her participation in 2012’s New Zealand’s Got Talent, which saw her coming runner-up to the 15-year-old Clara van Wel. “I came second in the competition. It was at this point that I realized how big the scale was getting and what it truly takes to be a professional musician. It was surreal,” says Jessie, whose father hails from Kottayam and mother from Kochi.

She then went on to record songs with The Starbugs and performed for the International Children’s Concert for CCTV, China. She is also an international performance arts competitor, who sang for team New Zealand at the World Championship of Performing Arts, Los Angeles in 2010. Michael Jackson’s former vocal coach was so impressed with her performance at the WCOPA that he expressed interest in working with her – an opportunity she refused as it would have meant relocating her family to the US.

Her first studio album, ‘With Love’, was released in 2013 with the music label Sony. During this time, she was even mentored by Grammy-winning producer Joel Little, under whom she learned about the process of recording music. Her maiden single, ‘Good Grades’, came out in 2020. “It was composed as an abstract song. The song was about how I felt in high school — the pressure and decisions I had to make at that age,” says Jessie.

The track ‘Santorini’, for which Jessie is most famous, was released in 2021. This classic love song was an ode to her parents’ anniversary. “In 2020, we planned on going to Santorini in Greece for their anniversary. But sadly, we had to drop the plan because of Covid. The song is about how you don’t need to travel somewhere to celebrate certain events in your life when you have loved ones nearby. I penned down the emotions I felt in those days,” Jessie adds.

Jessie’s latest release ‘Fever Dream,’ is yet another abstract work that recreates a dance club-psychedelic vibe. Fractures, an Australian producer and songwriter, produced the track. “I have been lucky to collaborate with those who genuinely support my work. In making music, I’ve never felt like I have to compete or fight for recognition,” she says.

Jessie hopes to make music in her mother tongue someday. Growing up, her parents made sure she spoke her native language, Malayalam. At 7, her grandmother made her learn the Malayalam song Pachappanamthathae by K J Yesudas. Ellarum Chollanu, Aalippazham Perukkam were other songs she learned over the years.

“I’m certainly in touch with my roots. Though I want to make music in Malayalam someday, I don’t think I am fluent enough to take that step. If at all I’m releasing, I’d like to involve Malayali artists because I want to do total justice and do not want my work to look like a gimmick,” Jessie elaborates.

Most of the tracks she has released have elements from her culture, from featuring ethnic clothes in the music video to incorporating the tunes of traditional Indian instruments such as chenda and mridangam and even casting South Asian actors. “I don’t forcefully incorporate cultural elements into my work. I would rather have it happen naturally,” adds Jessie. She plans on releasing more singles next year, as well as an EP. “I want to do more stage performances and international festival appearances,” says Jessie.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: They say one has to be in Nashville to break into the music scene. They also say that one has to have, besides musical lineage, golden locks of hair falling to the shoulder, a hamster for a pet, etc. Jessie Hillel was three and 8,188 miles away on a tiny little island when, unbeknownst to any, the muses found her. If it were not for the Jim Reeves CD playing for the umpteenth time in the car, the world would have lost some of its present charm. But clearly, this magnificent talent would never have gone unnoticed for long. Now, 18 years later, the now-22-year-old, who goes by the stage name JHM, is walking the same strides as the giants of the music industry. What perhaps catapulted her to fame was her participation in 2012’s New Zealand’s Got Talent, which saw her coming runner-up to the 15-year-old Clara van Wel. “I came second in the competition. It was at this point that I realized how big the scale was getting and what it truly takes to be a professional musician. It was surreal,” says Jessie, whose father hails from Kottayam and mother from Kochi. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She then went on to record songs with The Starbugs and performed for the International Children’s Concert for CCTV, China. She is also an international performance arts competitor, who sang for team New Zealand at the World Championship of Performing Arts, Los Angeles in 2010. Michael Jackson’s former vocal coach was so impressed with her performance at the WCOPA that he expressed interest in working with her – an opportunity she refused as it would have meant relocating her family to the US. Her first studio album, ‘With Love’, was released in 2013 with the music label Sony. During this time, she was even mentored by Grammy-winning producer Joel Little, under whom she learned about the process of recording music. Her maiden single, ‘Good Grades’, came out in 2020. “It was composed as an abstract song. The song was about how I felt in high school — the pressure and decisions I had to make at that age,” says Jessie. The track ‘Santorini’, for which Jessie is most famous, was released in 2021. This classic love song was an ode to her parents’ anniversary. “In 2020, we planned on going to Santorini in Greece for their anniversary. But sadly, we had to drop the plan because of Covid. The song is about how you don’t need to travel somewhere to celebrate certain events in your life when you have loved ones nearby. I penned down the emotions I felt in those days,” Jessie adds. Jessie’s latest release ‘Fever Dream,’ is yet another abstract work that recreates a dance club-psychedelic vibe. Fractures, an Australian producer and songwriter, produced the track. “I have been lucky to collaborate with those who genuinely support my work. In making music, I’ve never felt like I have to compete or fight for recognition,” she says. Jessie hopes to make music in her mother tongue someday. Growing up, her parents made sure she spoke her native language, Malayalam. At 7, her grandmother made her learn the Malayalam song Pachappanamthathae by K J Yesudas. Ellarum Chollanu, Aalippazham Perukkam were other songs she learned over the years. “I’m certainly in touch with my roots. Though I want to make music in Malayalam someday, I don’t think I am fluent enough to take that step. If at all I’m releasing, I’d like to involve Malayali artists because I want to do total justice and do not want my work to look like a gimmick,” Jessie elaborates. Most of the tracks she has released have elements from her culture, from featuring ethnic clothes in the music video to incorporating the tunes of traditional Indian instruments such as chenda and mridangam and even casting South Asian actors. “I don’t forcefully incorporate cultural elements into my work. I would rather have it happen naturally,” adds Jessie. She plans on releasing more singles next year, as well as an EP. “I want to do more stage performances and international festival appearances,” says Jessie. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp