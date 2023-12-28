Home Cities Kochi

Unified Mass: Vatican seeks report from archdiocese on compliance

Vicar general told to collect details of priests who refused to conduct holy mass in unified format

Published: 28th December 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Curia of the Ernakulam - Angamaly Archdiocese of Syro Malabar Church has collected details of the churches that conducted Unified Holy Mass as per the direction of the Vatican on Christmas day. The vicar general of the archdiocese has directed the priests of all sixteen foranes to collect the details of the churches that conducted Unified Mass on Christmas day. As per reports, Apostolic Administrator Bishop Mar Bosco Puthur has been directed by the Vatican to submit a report in this regard on December 28.

Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil had arrived in Kerala on December 12 to negotiate peace between the Synod and the Laity Movement over the holy mass dispute. Sources said he had directed the Curia to furnish a report on whether the priests complied with the direction on conducting Unified Holy Mass on Christmas day.

The vicar general has been directed to collect details of priests who refused to conduct holy mass in the unified format. The Vatican may initiate disciplinary action against the priests who refuse to conduct holy mass in the unified format.

In a WhatsApp communication, the vicar general asked the forane priests to list out the churches and specify whether they have conducted Unified Mass during midnight or other times. The Synod of Syro Malabar Church which is scheduled to meet on January 8 will discuss the compliance report. 
 

