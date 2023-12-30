Get bashed, responsibly!

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: New Year’s weekend can be a time of much fun — with house parties and night outs with friends. However, the combustible mix of alcohol, loud music, and the euphoria of a new beginning can sometimes get people to behave in ways that others would find strange or even wrong. It helps to know and follow common rules of etiquette to ensure that you can have your share of fun whilst not robbing others of theirs.

Long queue

Waiting in a queue can get weary, and there’s almost always a queue outside clubs. Rule number one is to have patience and to be polite to the other guests. Remember, you are not the only one who wants to party.

So make waiting easier for others and be respectful to the club staff tending the door. Also, holding a space in the line for your friends is a big no. If they are late, let them wait at the end of the line, like everyone.

Pre-boozing

Pre-gaming or pre-boozing is the process of drinking before going out to socialise. It is a common practice these days to ensure that one’s night at the club is as cost-efficient as possible. While getting a little buzzed before heading out is acceptable, don’t get drunk.

Don’t push/block people

Clubs can be really noisy and crowded. If you want to move inside, don’t push people out of your way. Instead, tap them on the shoulder or say, ‘Excuse Me’. Also, don’t block people trying to reach their friends.

Hitting the dance floor

Dance floors get busy after a while, so don’t take your drink there. Dancing with your friends is a lot of fun. However, don’t take up the entire dance floor or make a chain with your gang, as this will inhibit others from having a ball.

While these moments make for great photographs, don’t be that person who flashes the camera on strangers. It’s not cool. Also, some people can get very conscious in the presence of a camera. So, give your phone a rest.

No means No

Some people find bar counters and dance floors as perfect places to make a move on someone they find attractive. If they give you a cold shoulder, ignore your eye contact, or dodge your offers to get them a drink, take the hint — the person is not into you. Take the no and leave them alone.

Don’t crowd the bar counter

There’s nothing more dreadful in a club than a packed bar counter. Ensure that you clear the area once you get your drink. Don’t make people wait in a queue inside the club.

Don’t get wasted

It is New Year’s Eve! Time to gulf down those tequila shots, right? Yes, but don’t end up having too many drinks and ruin the night for your friends. Enough said!

What to wear

Wear what you feel comfortable in. But that doesn’t mean you can walk into a club looking like you just got out of bed. Men, wear classy shirts and pants; women, you can pair your heels with skirts and dresses. Some clubs don’t allow shorts and chappals, so stick to the rules. Also, don’t spray too much cologne. Carry only your essentials. A clutch to fit in your phone, money, ID card and make-up is enough!

On mixing drinks

Mixing multiple drinks is a rookie mistake. You end up having a bad hangover the next day. Combinations like wine and beer, mixing strong drinks like vodka and whiskey, and drinking an alcoholic beverage with an energy drink can get you hammered in no time.

Drink water

No one wants to wake up with a bad hangover and hazy memories of last night. To prevent them, it’s better to alternate every alcoholic drink with a glass of water. Then, after some heavy drinking, get plenty of sleep to help your body recover.

Ahead of a night out, eat food rich in fat content to prevent a hangover. Drinking fruit juice after a night of heavy drinking can also help replenish electrolytes and sugar. If you do have a hangover, try yoghurt to ease the haziness. Banana is also a good substitute.

Decline drinks politely

Clubbing need not be just about alcohol, many just want to unwind with the music and dance the night away. If your friend is a teetotaler, don’t force them to drink.

If you don’t drink, decline offers from your friends to get you a drink politely. Also, don’t hold back from having a good time. Mingle with the bunch and have interesting conversations.

Sex on the beach

Why hold back? It is the New Year after all. A little bit of magic is required to woo your guests or to say bye to 2023 on a high note. It is also the second-most trending recipe in India this year according to Google.

Ingredients

Ice

Vodka: 50ml

Peach schnapps or peach iced tea: 25ml

Orange juice: 2 oranges

Cranberry juice: 50ml

Orange slice to garnish

Method

Pour vodka, peach schnapp/iced tea, and juices into a large bowl and stir. Fill two glasses with ice. Pour the drink into the glasses and mix well. Enjoy.

Sangria

Sangriya is a fruity and lush beverage. You can easily make a pitcher full a day before and just enjoy the night without any hassle of mixing anything.

This refreshing drink originated 2,000 years ago among the Romans. After undergoing a slew of changes over the past thousand years, the world has now agreed upon a perfect, fluid recipe.

Ingredients

Wine: (White/red) one bottle

Brandy: 1/4 cup

Lemon juice: one lemon

Orange juice: 1 orange

Sugar: 1/4 cup (optional)

Orange: 1 (round slices)

Apple: 1 (sliced)

Strawberries: 6-7 (sliced)

Carbonated water: 2 cups (optional)

Method

Mix wine, brandy, juices, and sugar in a bowl. Add the fresh fruit slices. Refrigerate for eight hours. Add carbonated water while serving. And enjoy your pitcher full of sangria at your house party.

Fruit Punch

Ingredients

Cranberry juice: 1 litre

Orange juice: 1 litre

Sugar syrup

Ice: 1kg

Orange: 2 (sliced)

Lemon juice: 4 lemons

Mint leaves: A handful

Strawberries: 6-7 (sliced)

Gin/vodka: 750ml

White rum: 250ml

Method

First, make the syrup by mixing an equal amount of water and sugar in a saucepan. Bring it to a boil. And let it cool. Take a large pitcher and mix every ingredient in it. Stir it and let it sit for 30 minutes. Serve it.

Fresh margarita for a cold night

Undoubtedly a summer drink, margarita can be a perfect companion to liven up evenings!

Ingredients

Tequila: 1 and 1/2 ounce

Orange juice: 1 ounce or less as per taste

Lime juice: 3/4 ounce

Coat glass rim with salt, sugar.

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker or any shaker with ice cubes. Add tequila, orange juice and lime juice. Mix well. Wet the wine of the glass with fresh lime and cover it with salt and sugar. Pour the drink and enjoy.

House parties 101

Guests should arrive on time, but never too early. Also, don’t stay back too late. The host has to be present to receive the guest.

The host has to be clear about the number of guests they can accommodate and invite only that many. Don’t bring an uninvited guest without informing the host.

Don’t go to a party empty-handed. Flowers are a good option. Thank the host after a party. Write a message or call them the next day to convey how much you enjoyed the gathering. Appreciate their efforts.

The host has to be prepared for the best and the worst. Ensure the place is well-equipped to deal with mishaps, injuries, spills, etc. Keep washrooms well-stocked with toilet paper, hand towels and soaps.

