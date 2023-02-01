‘I enjoy memes and creativity of trolls’: Chintha Jerome

Krishna PS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Chintha Jerome has been ‘on air’ over the past few days. In new-gen Mallu lingo, ‘on air’ means to make a splash or go viral for the wrong reasons. Controversies revolving around the State Youth Commission chairperson have, indeed, made headlines and triggered meme fests online.

First, Chintha was accused of “lying” regarding her salary arrears. It all began when the state government recently issued an order sanctioning `8.5 lakh to her as pay arrears for 17 months and revised her monthly salary to `1 lakh. Her predecessor, R V Rajesh, alleged that releasing salary arrears to Chintha was a case of discrimination, as his salary dues, too, had been pending.

Chintha, who is a DYFI state committee member as well, claimed she had no knowledge about the government decision. However, government documents revealed that she had, in fact, written to the authorities concerned to release her arrears.

Just as the issue subsided, fresh controversy erupted over her PhD thesis as the Save Universities campaign panel flagged a grave factual error and also accused her of plagiarism. One, she had attributed Changanpuzha Krishna Pilla’s poem ‘Vazhakula’ to Vailopilly Sreedhara Menon. Two, the panel alleged, parts of her thesis were copy-pasted from other sources.

TNIE catches up with Chintha on her way to Kochi after a district-level youth adalat in Idukki. Excerpts from an interview:

Most youths we spoke to were not aware of the Youth Commission’s functions or activities…

Yes. The commission should increase its presence on social media… platforms like Instagram, for example. We should strengthen our outreach programmes. Currently, most of our programmes are centred around college campuses. We should reach out to IT employees, office-goers, etc. We will definitely plan events and activities to increase our reach.

Controversies are not new to you. Recently, your salary became a major issue...

The government fixed the salary as per the rules. The commission chairperson’s rank is equivalent to a government secretary, and the salary was fixed at Rs 1 lakh per month in 2018. I believe the Youth Commission chairperson’s salary is the least when compared with other similar designations. No chairperson draws a salary less than Rs 1 lakh. For many, it goes up. This is not for any particular individual, but for the post.

There are grave allegations regarding your PhD thesis, too…

I welcome constructive criticism. I enjoy memes and the creativity of trolls. However, some criticisms are not based on facts. For example, while I was accepting an honorarium of `50,000 earlier, many social media posts alleged my salary was `1.75 lakh. It’s a struggle to prove such fake news wrong. It becomes our responsibility because someone somewhere is spreading rumours. And I don’t like doing that.

In some cases, the general public may believe such rumours. That is why I explained at a news conference that while I appreciate people pointing out errors in my thesis, the blind accusation of plagiarism was wrong. Also, I don’t appreciate trolls or comments that are sexually tinged or involve body shaming. It is akin to lynching.

At the new conference, I spoke about some issues that came in front of the adalat in Idukki. However, people are not discussing them; the thesis remains the talking point. There was a case about a fraudulent employment agency that scammed some youths. We need discussions and debates on such issues, not just controversies.

When did you come to know about the error in your thesis?

Someone messaged me when the news came out. I wasn’t at home. I asked a friend to refer to the library and check my thesis. That’s when I found out that I had attributed ‘Vazhakkula’ to Vailoppilly, instead of Changampuzha.

However, the error doesn’t affect my main thesis or the marks. It was mentioned along with a contextual example. I am thankful to the people who pointed it out. I also have highlighted several references from other sources, but that doesn’t mean the entire thesis is plagiarised.

It’s been six years since you became the Youth Commission chairperson. What would you consider as major milestones under your tenure?

In 2019-’20, one of our adalats was organised exclusively for transgender persons. Many transpeople attended it and shared various issues. People aged 18 to 40 from all walks of life – across genders – come under the commission’s purview. I wanted to address the issues faced by the marginalised sections among the youth, including the LGBTQ+ community.

We could address several issues, including adding another column to add their identity in PSC applications. I believe it was the first trans-exclusive adalat carried out by a statutory body in India.

Have you conducted such exclusive adalats for the LGBTQ+ community on the whole?

No, but we have come across several complaints from the community and carried out hearings on their issues. In many cases, we can only send recommendations to relevant departments. I remember one complaint filed by a trans person. He accused his parents of not releasing his personal documents. We called the parents for a sitting.

At the meeting, the complainant got emotional and confessed that his complaint was fake; he just wanted to see his parents, as he couldn’t go to his home or village. With tears in his eyes, he said, his parents did not accept him for who he was. We arranged for counselling for the parents on the same day.

During lunchtime, the father came to me and gave me Rs 2,000 and said, “I don’t know whether my child has had lunch. Can you give this to her?”

By evening, the father accepted his child’s transformation and accepted him as his son. That moment stays with me even now.

3. What are the other memorable cases that the commission has taken up?

One incident comes to mind. Watches are not allowed in PSC exam halls. We got a complaint asking for clocks in these halls. We wrote to the department and clocks were installed. The right to sit during work at establishments such as textile shops was another major issue that we took up. Recently, we took up the issue of gender bias in setting time restrictions at hostels.

We had submitted recommendations on period leave, which was eventually implemented by the government. Also, a special operation to check the quality of food in hostels was conducted after we wrote to the government, based on complaints from students.

What is the most challenging issue the youth face today?

There are many issues affecting young people domestic violence, dowry, scams, etc. Drug addiction has turned into a massive problem. Already, various government departments are working on the issue.

The Youth Commission works in tandem with all the departments, providing suggestions and involving in various programmes through coordinators.

Another area of focus is the welfare of tribal youth. One of my first programmes after joining the commission was visiting the Edamalakudy tribal settlement in Idukki.

While speaking to them, the main demand from youngsters was something unexpected a sports ground. We submitted a detailed report to the government and some physical training programmes were initiated. There are many youths from marginalised communities – talented and creative – who need proper facilities. The commission aims to facilitate them.

This is your last leg as the chairperson of the commission. How do you feel?

Youth Commission Chairpersons can remain in the post for two tenures of three years each. This October, I will complete my second term. We are already carrying out a campaign against social evils like addiction, dowry, etc. These are issues that the law alone cannot solve. That is why I want to spread the campaign to every campus and youth club across the state.

What does the Youth Commission do?

When the commission was established, it had a big aim — to aid the youth and protect their rights like the Child Rights Commission or the Women’s Commission. However, the Youth Commission is not to be seen when it comes to many issues that affect the youth. Seminars and flex boards can only reach a limited number of people. I haven’t seen it spearheading any youth-centric programme

Rahul Mamkootathil, state general secretary, of Youth Congress

I haven’t seen the commission’s interventions in any major issues affecting the youth of Kerala. It is a quasi-judicial body and has many powers. However, it has been missing in action even when it comes to pressing issues like drug addiction

Adv Vishnu B J, state secretary, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha

The commission sounds like a helpful organisation. But it could be better if more youth knew about it. That would widen its scope. Currently, not many are aware of its nature of work

Farhan Majeed, MBBS student, Dr Somervell Memorical CSI Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

“The recent controversies are politically motivated attacks on Chintha. Chairpersons of such commissions get salaries up to Rs 3 lakh a month. How does fixing the salary of a Youth Commission chairperson become an issue of privilege? The post was created by the UDF government; the LDF has just fixed the salary. I have seen Chintha and the commission members working to help teachers at private education institutions negotiate salaries. The commission intervened in the fight for sales girls’ right to sit while at work as well as Jaick C Thomas, state committee member, DYFI

I know that there is a Youth Commission, but I haven’t heard much about what it does. As a youth-oriented organisation, it should ensure better outreach. I know more about the controversies around the commission’s chairperson, rather than about the commission itself. Unless we know about it, how can we approach the commission for help?

Tessa Sarah Kuriakose, UC college, Aluva

The commission needs to promote its works more through online platforms. Right now, I can see that they have a Facebook presence. But it is clear that more needs to be done in terms of reaching out to the youth

Reethu Reji, student, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi

Adalat, helpline...

Formed as per the Kerala Youth Commission Act of 2014, the quasi-judicial body is mandated to implement programmes aimed at educating and empowering youngsters and functioning as a protector of their rights. In 2021-22, the commission received a budgetary allocation of Rs 1 crore. And according to the commission’s office, it has received Rs 80 lakh up to January. Officials say one of the key programmes of the commission is holding adalats based on complaints from the youth.

“From domestic violence to financial scams, youngsters can approach us with any issues that affect them,” says Youth Commission secretary Darly Joseph, who is currently in Idukki for an adalat session. “Monthly adalats are held in Thiruvananthapuram. In all other districts, we hold adalats once a year.” Darly adds the commissions have been organising “awareness campaigns against drug addiction across selected college campuses and tribal settlements”.

An assistant officer with the commission, Prakash Joseph, says similar campaigns on traffic rules and dowry-related issues also have been organised. “We also conduct health camps and job fairs,” he adds.

The commission has a toll-free number (7511100900) for youth legal services, too.

When TNIE contacted the number, Youth Commission legal adviser Saritha V R promptly responded. “We provide legal assistance and counselling. Family discord, dowry cases and false police charges are the common issues.”

