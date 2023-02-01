Home Cities Kochi

Kochi police nab inter-state robbery gang

Police officials said that the accused robbed the gold ornaments of a woman under the Ernakulam South Railway overbridge on January 16.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday busted an inter-state robbery gang which targeted women posing as police officials. A police team from Ernakulam South Police Station took four Karnataka natives into custody after chasing their car at Container Road in Cheranalloor Tuesday evening.

Police officials said that the accused robbed the gold ornaments of a woman under the Ernakulam South Railway overbridge on January 16. Later, they left for Karnataka. With the assistance of cyber cell, police traced the location of the accused persons to learn that the gang was making another trip to Kochi to commit more robberies.

