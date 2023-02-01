Private bus owners laud move to allow Vypeen buses city entry in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s move to allow private buses from Vypeen to enter Kochi city was welcomed by the private bus owners.

At a meeting held at Ochanthuruth, the private bus owners lauded the government’s initiative and extended their full support.

The meeting was convened as per the direction of the government to seek opinions and chart the next course of action.

Joint Transport Commissioner K Manoj Kumar and Vypeen legislator K N Unnikrishnan presided over the meeting, which was attended by grama panchayat presidents, bus owners, representatives from various political parties, residents’ associations, and religious leaders.

KOCHI: The state government’s move to allow private buses from Vypeen to enter Kochi city was welcomed by the private bus owners. At a meeting held at Ochanthuruth, the private bus owners lauded the government’s initiative and extended their full support. The meeting was convened as per the direction of the government to seek opinions and chart the next course of action. Joint Transport Commissioner K Manoj Kumar and Vypeen legislator K N Unnikrishnan presided over the meeting, which was attended by grama panchayat presidents, bus owners, representatives from various political parties, residents’ associations, and religious leaders.