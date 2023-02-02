Home Cities Kochi

Steel-cutting ceremony for eco freighter vessels held at Cochin Shipyard

The CSL is building eight multi-purpose vessels for HS Service.

Published: 02nd February 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin Shipyard (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The steel-cutting ceremony of two Eco Freighter 7000 DWT multi-purpose vessels being built by
Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for HS Service Group, Germany, was held on the shipyard premises on Wednesday.

Shipyard directors Bejoy Bhaskar and Sreejith K Narayanan inaugurated the ceremony, which saw the first plates of steel used for the ship’s construction cut. It signifies that the construction process is underway.

The CSL is building eight multi-purpose vessels for HS Service. These vessels, with an overall length of 110m and breadth of 16.5m, will be equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargoes, timber, paper and other bulk cargoes such as coal, grain and dangerous goods.

It will have a carrying capacity of 7,000 tonnes. These ice Class vessels are designed by Groot Ship Design Netherlands, with detailed engineering being carried out by CSL. The vessels will be built under the flag of Portugal, meeting all the latest rule requirements.

The association with HS Schiffahrts group also marked CSL’s entry into the European short-sea shipping market, where similar vessels form the backbone of the logistics network from North Sea ports to south Mediterranean ports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp