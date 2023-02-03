Puthuvype LPG terminal’s phase 1 set to be commissioned by March in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LPG Import Terminal project at Puthuvype, intended to meet the entire LPG demand of Kerala is progressing at full throttle and the first phase will be ready for commissioning by March, Indian Oil Corporation chief general manager and state head Sanjib Kumar Behera said on Thursday.

“The construction of the Multi-User Liquid Terminal (MULT) with a capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) has been completed and dredging work is currently progressing. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,236 crore and the cost overrun has not been calculated,” he told media persons in Kochi. The MULT jetty has 80,000 dead weight tonnage. Ships with an overall length of 230m and a draft of 13m can dock here.

The commissioning of the jetty will reduce dependency on Mangaluru port for LPG supply. This will help avoid road movement of bulk LPG. The jetty will also be utilised for handling petroleum oil lubricant products, including bunker fuels. The Union ministry for environment and forests granted environment clearance for the LPG terminal project in 2010.

However, the work was disrupted at different times due to protests by residents, environmental activists and political parties. The storage plant of the terminal has a capacity of 15,400 tonnes. After the works were stalled due to protests the state government imposed prohibitory orders in the project area at Puthuvype in December 2019, which ensured the smooth progress of construction work.

LPG for fishing boats

Indian Oil is pioneering the use of LPG as fuel for country crafts involved in marine fishing which could be a stepping stone for a blue revolution in Kerala, said IOCL CGM (LPG) R Rajendran.

“The traditional fishermen use kerosene as fuel for their boats. The price of kerosene is Rs 125 per litre and each boat will need around 1,500 litres a month. Though the government provides a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre, it is available only for 100 litres a month. However, the cost of LPG is only Rs 75 per litre and a boat involved in fishing for five hours a day can save Rs 75,000 per month,” he said.

IOCL has conducted a trial run of an LPG liquid offtake valve in around 10 fishing boats. The use of traditional LPG was not providing the required power to the fishing boats. So the LOT valve technology was used which provided liquid LPG direct to the engine, he said.

IOCL market share in Kerala

Petrol: 45.76%

Diesel: 48.74%

Domestic LPG: 50.48%

Retail outlets: 1,134

Kerosene dealerships: 116

Petroleum, Oil, Lubricant Storage Facility

Irumpanam (Kochi)

Feroke (Kozhikode)

EV charging stations: 162

