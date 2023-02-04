Home Cities Kochi

Bolt from the Reds: Check out reactions on Kerala government’s hike fuel prices decision

The Kerala government’s decision to hike fuel prices on Friday drew sharp reactions from society     

Published: 04th February 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Diesel, Petrol, Fuel

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Ironically, a government led by a party that had called for strikes against price rises has hiked fuel cess and other tariffs. It exposes the hypocrisy and arrogance of our political class. Even earlier, when the Centre and other states -- including neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka -- slashed fuel prices, Kerala refused to do so. And now comes this blow -Abhilash Warrier, photo-journalist

Auto-rickshaw drivers will be hit badly, as the fuel price hike hits our meagre revenue margins. If we charge the passengers more, there would be a hue and cry. At the petrol pump, it hurts while shelling out every single paisa that gets hiked -Sunil V P, auto driver

I was appalled when I saw the flash news that the state increased fuel prices by Rs 2. We were already paying Re 1 cess earlier. Electricity rates, too, were recently hiked. Now again a 5 per cent hike for commercial units. These will trigger chain reactions -Ajith Soman, a dental surgeon 

I welcome the boost given to the rubber sector, as I am into the mattress business. However, the slew of price hikes, especially the fuel cess, is a dampener. The government’s decision is insensitive, considering the current financial strain people are going through -Mathew M Joseph, managing partner, Mattress Club 

The fuel price hike will hit the common man badly, as it will have a ripple effect on groceries and other daily expenses. Two-wheeler users like me have to bear the brunt -Pournami Azad, techie

We had already been struggling with low income and fuel costs. This latest price hike is like rubbing salt into the wounds of people like me -Antoney Jesudas, food delivery agent   

