Yo! says yoghurt: Check out trending yummy-and-healthy probiotic pick in urban Kerala

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s everywhere, from supermarkets to the coolers of the neighbourhood grocer – in many flavours, colours, and packages. Yoghurt is not a niche food item anymore. It has struck a chord with the middle class.

Lawyer Gayathri S Nair, of Thiruvananthapuram, is among the new tribe of yoghurt fans. “I love the taste, and the way it feels in the stomach. It’s light and has a cooling effect,” she says. “Though I frequently have unflavoured yoghurt, once in a while, I pick up from the variety of flavours available.”

Gayathri adds that yoghurt has been a part of her daily diet over the past four months. “I have also heard that it has several health benefits. Sounds a perfect yummy-healthy combo,” she says.

In fact, health experts across the world recommend yoghurt as a rich source of probiotics or healthy gut bacteria.

A bit of history

Yoghurt’s origin can be traced back to Mesopotamia. However, there is not much clarity on its evolution. The term ‘yoghurt’ from the Turkish word ‘yogurmark’, which means to curdle or thicken. One popular theory is linked to West Asian herdsmen, who travelled long distances with milk in animal skin pouches. The heat from the pouch provided a perfect environment for the milk to curdle, ferment and thicken to form yoghurt. The Balkans, too, attribute the discovery of yoghurt to nomadic tribes who carried milk in leather pouches.

“Since the time humans learnt to domesticate animals, we have been using milk products,” says food history researcher Deepa Gopalakrishnan. “There are various history texts that mention yoghurt. In India, in epics such as the Mahabharat and Ramayan, there are mentions of dahi, which is also a form of yoghurt. Many European and West Asian texts also mention yoghurt, but with different names.”

Some science

Yoghurt became an industrial product globally after Bulgarian scientist Stamen Grigorov found a strain of the healthy lactobacillus bulgaricus bacteria in 1905. It was the Bulagarians’ love for yoghurt that made the medical student take a clay pot containing yoghurt to his university lab for study.

With the discovery, yoghurt started gaining popularity as a healthy food choice, and Bulgarian yoghurt became a rage. Subsequently, the thicker Turkish and Greek yoghurts hit global markets.

Nutritionist and CEO of NuvoVivo Wellness Rajiv Ambat says yoghurt and normal curd are similar. “The main difference is in the making,” he adds. “Curd can be easily made at home. But to make the yoghurt, you need lactobacillus bulgaricus and streptococcus thermophilus bacteria. The culture containing these is usually industrially made.”

Chief dietician at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, Manju P George, makes it simple: “Yoghurt is basically commercially fermented milk with bacteria that are beneficial to our gut system.”

She adds that some brands have been bringing out yoghurt with enhanced protein content as well. “Plain yoghurt is good for protein and probiotic intake in general. Yoghurt flavoured using natural fruit content is healthy for children, and those seeking to put on weight,” said Manju.

“Though curd can be consumed by all, those with lactose intolerance might find yoghurt a bit easier to digest as the whey (liquid after straining curd) is removed in the process.” According to gastrologist Dr Neehar Shanavas, yoghurt has the added benefit of containing probiotics that aid a healthy gut. “It has probiotics, and vitamins and contains more beneficial elements that help the microbes in the stomach,” he says.

Yoghurt can also be used as a substitute for mayonnaise in salads or to make dips, says Uma Kalyani, a nutritionist. “As it is fermented using specific bacteria culture, yoghurt is considered a great choice for those looking to increase probiotics intake.”

Yoghurt, known as called laban in West Asia, is one of the most versatile ingredients available, says O By Tamara executive chef Suresh Kumar, in Thiruvananthapuram. “We use it for all kinds of purposes. To make marinade, dips, drinks, salads, kebabs, biryanis…. No other ingredient can boast of such wide use,” he adds. “Compared to homemade curd, the Turkish and Greek yoghurt, are creamier and thicker.”

DIY Yoghurt

Heat milk in a pan over medium heat. Warm it until almost boiling. When small bubbles appear, stir the milk periodically to prevent scorching.

Cool the milk to a warm temperature and transfer it to a bowl. A higher temperature can destroy the bacteria, while a cooler temperature can prevent fermentation.

Whisk in ½ cup plain yoghurt with live cultures or a yoghurt starter package into the milk. Cover the bowl and wrap it in a towel.

Let sit overnight.

The yoghurt is ready to use.

If you wish for thicker Greek-style yoghurt, strain it. Place a fine sieve over a large bowl. Pour the yoghurt into the sieve and refrigerate for several hours, which will strain out the liquid whey and excess water. The yoghurt may be stored in the refrigerator for about 7 days.

Frozen yoghurt

Ingredients

Sliced frozen strawberries (choice of frozen fruit): 4 cups

Sliced, frozen banana: 2 cups

Greek yoghurt: 1 cup

Vanilla extract

Honey: 4 to 6 tablespoons

Sugar: ¼ cup

Method

Combine the frozen strawberries, banana, yoghurt, vanilla extract, honey and sugar in a blender.

Blend until a creamy smoothie-like texture is obtained. Taste, and add more honey, if you need.

Transfer the mixture to a container. Press a parchment on top of the mixture to prevent the forming of ice. Freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.

Apple Pie Yogurt

Ingredients

Plain yoghurt: 1 cup

Apples (peeled and chopped): ½ cup

Water: 1 tablespoon

Ground cinnamon: ½ teaspoon

Cloves: ¼ teaspoon

Honey or maple syrup to taste

Small handful of raisins (optional)

Method

Combine the apples, water, and spices in a pan and heat until the apples are softened. Cool the mixture and add it to the plain yoghurt. Mix it well and it is ready to serve.

Tzatziki

Ingredients

Grated cucumber: ½ cup

Thick Greek yoghurt: 1 cup

Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon

Extra-virgin olive oil: ½ tablespoon

garlic clove, grated: 1

Sea salt: ¼ teaspoon

Chopped dill: 1 tablespoon

Chopped mint (optional): 1 tablespoon

Method

Place the cucumber on a towel and gently squeeze out a bit of the excess water. In a medium bowl, combine the cucumber, yoghurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, dill, and mint. Chill until ready to use.

