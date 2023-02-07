Home Cities Kochi

MGU’s five-day youth fest to begin tomorrow

Mayor M Anilkumar is the chairman and Arjun Babu is the general convener of the welcoming committee.

Published: 07th February 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

MG University

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mahatma Gandhi University’s grand art fiesta, the Union Youth Festival, will get under way in Kochi on Wednesday. Titled ‘Aneka’, the five-day festival will come to an end on Sunday.

According to the organisers, more than one lakh students from 209 colleges in five districts affiliated with the MGU will take part in the festival. “The events will be held in seven venues. Five venues have been set up at Maharaja’s College, one each at Government Law College and the Durbar Hall ground. The one at the Durbar Hall ground will be the main stage,” said one of the organisers.

The youth festival will start with a colourful procession followed by the inaugural function at the Durbar Hall. “Thiruvathirakali and Kerala Nadanam competitions will be held on the first day,” said an organiser.
The second day will see the mono act competitions, skit, bharathanatyam (male, female, transgender), mohiniyattam, kathakali, ottanthullal, aksharashlokam, ‘kavyakeli’, poetry recitations, quizzes, elocution, ‘kavithaparayanam’, essay writing (English, Malayalam), and short story (Hindi, Malayalam).

On the third day, folk dance, classical dances, instrumental music, light music, recitation, film review, on-the-spot painting, cartoon and essay competition will be held.

The stage will be set for mime, duff mutt, kolkali, western solo, group song, percussion, classical music, poster designing, photography, collage clay modelling and poetry writing on the fourth day. Oppana, mimicry and ‘kathaprasangam’ will be carried out on the last day.

Mayor M Anilkumar is the chairman and Arjun Babu is the general convener of the welcoming committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi University
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp