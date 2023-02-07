MGU’s five-day youth fest to begin tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mahatma Gandhi University’s grand art fiesta, the Union Youth Festival, will get under way in Kochi on Wednesday. Titled ‘Aneka’, the five-day festival will come to an end on Sunday.

According to the organisers, more than one lakh students from 209 colleges in five districts affiliated with the MGU will take part in the festival. “The events will be held in seven venues. Five venues have been set up at Maharaja’s College, one each at Government Law College and the Durbar Hall ground. The one at the Durbar Hall ground will be the main stage,” said one of the organisers.

The youth festival will start with a colourful procession followed by the inaugural function at the Durbar Hall. “Thiruvathirakali and Kerala Nadanam competitions will be held on the first day,” said an organiser.

The second day will see the mono act competitions, skit, bharathanatyam (male, female, transgender), mohiniyattam, kathakali, ottanthullal, aksharashlokam, ‘kavyakeli’, poetry recitations, quizzes, elocution, ‘kavithaparayanam’, essay writing (English, Malayalam), and short story (Hindi, Malayalam).

On the third day, folk dance, classical dances, instrumental music, light music, recitation, film review, on-the-spot painting, cartoon and essay competition will be held.

The stage will be set for mime, duff mutt, kolkali, western solo, group song, percussion, classical music, poster designing, photography, collage clay modelling and poetry writing on the fourth day. Oppana, mimicry and ‘kathaprasangam’ will be carried out on the last day.

Mayor M Anilkumar is the chairman and Arjun Babu is the general convener of the welcoming committee.

