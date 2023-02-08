Class 7 student unleashes riot of colours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shivani Chandrababu, a Class 7 student at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly, has made a colourful splash by displaying over 500 paintings at an exhibition in the school.

The exhibits include paintings related to themes such as nature, mankind, floods, Covid, and cultural heritage. Shivani’s works are in various mediums, including pencil drawing, watercolour, and acrylic.

Inspired by her father, who is an artist, Shivani started drawing in kindergarten, and has a liking for sketching Indian cultural art forms. The five-day exhibition will conclude on Wednesday.

KOCHI: Shivani Chandrababu, a Class 7 student at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly, has made a colourful splash by displaying over 500 paintings at an exhibition in the school. The exhibits include paintings related to themes such as nature, mankind, floods, Covid, and cultural heritage. Shivani’s works are in various mediums, including pencil drawing, watercolour, and acrylic. Inspired by her father, who is an artist, Shivani started drawing in kindergarten, and has a liking for sketching Indian cultural art forms. The five-day exhibition will conclude on Wednesday.