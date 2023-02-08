Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s budding swimming ace makes waves

The young swimmer grabbed eyeballs with a superb show at the recent National Swimming Competition in the under-19 category held in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Published: 08th February 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Aram Paul never thought that his son Paul would turn out to be a passionate swimmer. However, the Class XII student of Greets Public School at Kaloor has taken to swimming like fish to the water, and is now winning medals in the national meets. 

The young swimmer grabbed eyeballs with a superb show at the recent National Swimming Competition in the under-19 category held in Rajkot, Gujarat. “Paul bagged one gold and four silver medals,” says Aram.  “He participated in the 400m individual medley (gold), and won silver medals in 200m individual medley, 200m freestyle, 200m butterfly and 1,500m events.” 

Paul says he was not into swimming at first. “We were earlier in Dubai, and I was into sports such as horse riding, golf and basketball,” he says. “One day, when I was in Class 6, I came to know about selection being held for a swimming competition, and thought of giving it a shot.”  

There was a challenge ahead. To make it to the team, he would have to trounce another swimmer. That was the start. Paul trained hard and got into the team by beating the frontrunner during the selection.
 “He began winning medals, and expressed his desire to get professionally trained,” says Paul’s father.   
After the family came back to Kerala, Paul joined a professional training academy and started participating in competitions held at the district, state and national levels.

With board exams ahead, how does he juggle studies and training?  “Managing studies and swimming is very difficult. I have to train for six hours (three hours in the morning and evening )) every day. But my school principal and teachers have been providing great support. Without them, I would have never reached this position,” says Paul.

Talking about the national swimming competition at Rajkot, Paul says: “It was a different experience. The pool was freezing cold. Coming from a different climate zone, I was not used to that weather. However, I managed to win one gold and four silver medals. I would like to thank my coach Archana Unnikrishan for helping me achieve success.” 

Paul has big dreams. He plans to take a break from studies after completing Class XII and dive fully into the sport. “Swimming has become my passion, and I aim to travel further in the sport. My dream is to represent India in the Olympics,” says Paul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp