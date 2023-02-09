Home Cities Kochi

Amid youth fest, couple ties knot on Maharaja’s campus

Two former students, Kripa C R and Nadeem K K, who had been in love for the past five years, tied the knot in the presence of thousands amid a celebration of art.

Published: 09th February 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kripa and Nadeem

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival proved a befitting background as Maharaja’s College transformed into a wedding venue on Wednesday.

The two are students of the 2014-17 undergraduate batch. Kripa was a student of Philosophy, while Nadeem was a BSc Physics instrumentation student.

“Ours is an inter-faith marriage. Since the very start of our relationship, we had wanted to get married on our college campus,” Nadeem said. “Everything that happened was a coincidence. We decided on the wedding date only a month ago. After registering our marriage, we came to the campus, where we were greeted by the festivities associated with the youth festival.

Here, we exchanged garlands made out of white handmade orchids in front of an angel’s statue at the centre circle of the college,” Nadeem said.

The couple wanted to forgo all sorts of formal trappings associated with weddings. This is what prompted them to get married in a simple way at their alma mater, Nadeem added.

