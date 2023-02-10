Birth certificate forgery: Directorate of medical education completes internal probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the police investigation into a case related to the alleged forgery of a birth certificate at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital is progressing, the directorate of medical education has completed its internal probe.

The report will be submitted to Health Minister Veena George soon. The internal investigation was carried out by a three-member team led by Dr Unnikrishnan V V, vice-principal of Government Medical College, Thrissur.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Baby P V said the directorate of medical education has completed its probe and it will file the report soon. “We will get more clarity about the case once we get the report,” said Baby.

The case came to light when Rahana A N, a kiosk executive in charge of registering death and birth certificates at Kalamasserry municipality, filed a complaint against an administrative assistant at the Medical College superintendent’s office, alleging that he had forged the birth certificate of a six-month-old child. After the issue triggered a controversy, the relatives of a Tripunithura-based couple, who were illegally raising the child, had on Monday handed over the baby to the Ernakulam Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The assistant commissioner said it is learnt that the biological mother of the child is staying abroad, and the police need to investigate the facts in this regard.

Meanwhile, Rahana A N has filed a complaint seeking a probe into the involvement of other officials of the hospital’s medical records section in the case.

CWC chairperson K K Shaju said the biological father of the six-month-old baby appeared before the committee. “The father has reported before CWC and gave his statement. However, the mother has not appeared,” said Shaju. He said the CWC is going ahead with the investigation and other procedures.

