Booster shot, please!

KOCHI: About 1,000 patients visit Ernakulam Medical College every day. Established in 1999 as a cooperative medical college, the facility was taken over by the government of Kerala in 2013. Today, even after a decade, the premier medical centre – one of the busiest in the district – faces lack of facilities and human resources.

Social observers and experts say the centre lags way behind other medical colleges in the state. Last Saturday, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association’s (KGMCTA) district unit submitted a representation to the additional chief secretary for health, highlighting shortfalls at the medical college hospital (MCH).

Public transportation

Located on the HMT Hills near Kalamassery, the MCH is depended on by the rural and semi-urban middle class. However, lack of regular bus services makes the common man depend on taxis or rickshaws to reach the centre.

Social activist Girish Babu says bus services from Aluva, Perumbavoor, Paravoor, Muvattupuzha and Tripunithura should be started. “A bus stand was built near the medical college, spending Rs 2 crore. However, it has ended up a mere shopping complex now,” he adds. “Bus services, at least at one-hour intervals, should be scheduled for the convenience of the patients and visitors.”

Dearth of senior residents

Senior residents – often referred to as junior doctors – are vital to any hospital. A top official alleges that even the post of senior resident has not been created at the medical college hospital. A doctor and member of the KGMCTA notes that there are only “two or three” senior residents at the medical college. “Each department needs two or three senior residents. Unfortunately, there are only two or three senior residents in the hospital in total,” he says.

“Junior doctors can manage casualty, wards and other services at a preliminary level. Right now, Ernakulam Medical College is running with house surgeons. Due to the lack of junior doctors, the existing staff have to work overtime, especially in departments such as gynaecology. On top of that, there is a shortage of nurses as well.”

Lack of super-speciality departments

Usually, medical college hospitals are supposed to have super-speciality departments. Currently, only cardiology, neurology and nephrology departments are functioning at the medical college here, says another doctor. “Thus in case of emergencies in departments such as cardio-thoracic surgery, urology or paediatric surgery, patients are referred to other medical colleges,” he adds.

Dr Sanil Kumar, a volunteer with the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, says the demand for super-speciality departments has been a longstanding one. “Most of the time, cardiac patients or accident cases come to the hospital at night. Thus, we need doctors and speciality departments to take care of them,” he says.

“Referring these patients to Kottayam or Thrissur medical colleges is not always practical. And, most of the time, due to the distance and urgency, patients are rushed to private hospitals.” Sanil says speciality units are critical for the hospital’s functioning, as the departments are interconnected. “Right now, patients in the nephrology department require a urology consultation, they have to go to other medical colleges or hospitals,” he explains.

“Similarly, there are neurologists, but there are no neurosurgeons to conduct surgeries. The catheterisation lab, too, is underutilised due to the lack of experts.” Another major issue is the lack of an efficient burns management unit, Sanil adds. “Kochi is the largest industrial area in the state. So we need an efficient burns management unit. Also, we need a plastic surgeon in the department. Unfortunately, the medical college does not have one,” he highlights.

More PG courses

Doctors TNIE spoke to unanimously call for the introduction of new post-graduation courses at the medical college. “Starting PG courses in as many departments can solve many problems,” says a doctor.

Currently, the Ernakulam Medical college hospital offers postgraduation only in a few departments such as general medicine, paediatrics, psychiatry, pathology and microbiology. “The availability of more postgraduates can help deliver more services and improve patient care. New PG courses can help develop the departments and research,” says the doctor.

Another doctor and member of KGMCTA concurs. “Usually, postgraduate students work at the medical college where they study, for a fixed contract period,” he explains. “Students get practical experience, and the hospital will have ample junior doctors to help manage the patient load, round the clock.”

Members of KGMCTA also highlight that though the Trauma Care Centre was recently renovated, it does not have a surgical theatre.

Cancer centre

Located in the same compound, the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) construction continues to progress at a snail’s pace. Experts say it is a shame that the project, which began in 2014, is still dragging. According to reports, work had been suspended following a controversy over quality issues. Officials, however, maintain that work will be completed soon.

“The work is moving forward, and is in the final stage. We expect to finish it by November 2023,” says Dr Paul George, the resident medical officer and radiation oncologist of CCRC. He, however, notes that the director post is still vacant. “We have invited applications to the post and conducted interviews. We could not find candidates with the required qualifications. So there will be another notification,” he explains.

