Skull found near MCH hostel in Kochi was ‘displaced’ from lab, finds probe

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A skull found near the ladies’ hostel on the Government Medical College premises in Kalamassery created panic among students and authorities on Monday. However, the mystery related to the skull was solved within hours after police started a probe.

It was around 9.30 am, and a human skull was found behind the ladies’ hostel inside the medical college. “The skull was spotted by the students first. They reported the matter to medical college authorities who reached the spot and confirmed that it was a human skull. However, they were clueless about who put it there. Later they informed us,” a police officer said.

As anti-social elements are active in isolated areas near the medical college, hospital authorities grew suspicious. Soon, a police team from Kalamassery station reached the spot. They recorded statements from hospital authorities and students. After examining the skull, it was shifted to another place in the hospital. The police registered an FIR under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death) and launched a probe.

“During investigation, it was confirmed that the skull was part of the body specimen used for medicos’ study. It is likely that the skull got displaced from the laboratory during cleaning. We also asked the hospital authorities to check the specimen. It was verified that skull was part of the specimen used by students,” P R Santhosh, station house officer, Kalamassery police station, said. Following this, the police decided to close the case.

KOCHI: A skull found near the ladies’ hostel on the Government Medical College premises in Kalamassery created panic among students and authorities on Monday. However, the mystery related to the skull was solved within hours after police started a probe. It was around 9.30 am, and a human skull was found behind the ladies’ hostel inside the medical college. “The skull was spotted by the students first. They reported the matter to medical college authorities who reached the spot and confirmed that it was a human skull. However, they were clueless about who put it there. Later they informed us,” a police officer said. As anti-social elements are active in isolated areas near the medical college, hospital authorities grew suspicious. Soon, a police team from Kalamassery station reached the spot. They recorded statements from hospital authorities and students. After examining the skull, it was shifted to another place in the hospital. The police registered an FIR under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death) and launched a probe. “During investigation, it was confirmed that the skull was part of the body specimen used for medicos’ study. It is likely that the skull got displaced from the laboratory during cleaning. We also asked the hospital authorities to check the specimen. It was verified that skull was part of the specimen used by students,” P R Santhosh, station house officer, Kalamassery police station, said. Following this, the police decided to close the case.