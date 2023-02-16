Actor Dileep moves SC against re-examining Manju

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep has filed an affidavit in Supreme Court claiming that the re-examination of his former wife Manju Warrier is part of delaying the trial in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.

Dileep on Monday filed an affidavit in the apex court against the delay on the part of the prosecution in completing the trial in the case which is being held at Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. The affidavit states that Manju was earlier examined as a witness during the trial.

Now, the prosecution wants to examine her again without proper reasons. Similarly, the prosecution is also planning to re-examine his wife Kavya Madhavan and her mother Shyamala with the aim of delaying the trial, Dileep submitted.

The apex court will consider the petition on Friday.

