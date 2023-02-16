Home Cities Kochi

Actor Dileep moves SC against re-examining Manju

Actor Dileep has filed an affidavit in Supreme Court claiming that the re-examination of his former wife Manju Warrier is part of delaying the trial in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case. 

Published: 16th February 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Manju Warrier. (Photo | Melton Antony, EPS)

Actress Manju Warrier (Photo | Melton Antony, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep has filed an affidavit in Supreme Court claiming that the re-examination of his former wife Manju Warrier is part of delaying the trial in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case. 

Dileep on Monday filed an affidavit in the apex court against the delay on the part of the prosecution in completing the trial in the case which is being held at Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. The affidavit states that Manju was earlier examined as a witness during the trial. 

Now, the prosecution wants to examine her again without proper reasons. Similarly, the prosecution is also planning to re-examine his wife Kavya Madhavan and her mother Shyamala with the aim of delaying the trial, Dileep submitted. 

The apex court will consider the petition on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Dileep Manju Warrier
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp