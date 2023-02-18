Almond treats: Good things come in small packages

Home Cities Kochi

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crunchy, healthy almonds are a favourite of many. These teardrop-shaped nuts, besides being tasty, are also packed with nutrients, be it protein, magnesium, healthy fats, vitamins and fibre. That is why many make it a point to have at least four-five almonds during breakfast.

Some even soak it overnight and peel off the skin to start the morning on a healthy note. And this versatile ingredient shines when you add them to desserts. It is also how many would like to consume the nut. So, let’s learn a bit about this superfood. 

Where does it come from?
Almonds are considered one of the earliest domesticated fruit trees. It is native to Southwestern Asia and has been mentioned multiple times in the Bible. In ancient times, the nuts and the tree spread along the Mediterranean from Asia to Africa and Europe, and more recently the US. Currently, the US tops almond production and provides more than 50% of the nuts to the globe, followed by Iran, Spain and Australia.

Nutrients
Almonds are dense with nutrients. From essential minerals such as calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and zinc to Vitamins E, and B, it is packed with healthy elements. Almonds are considered good for maintaining blood sugar levels and cholesterol too.

Spoilt for choice
There are umpteen ways to consume this treat, both healthy and indulgent ways. Those who are trying to lose weight can have it as a midday snack. You can also make your own almond-based energy bars, or add them to your oatmeal in the morning for a tasty affair. Then there’s almond halwa, laddu, brownies, cakes and cookies too. Also, you can roast it, smoke it, chop it, blanch and slice it. Well, why wait? Let’s make some almond-rich goodies.

Barfi
By Priya Santhamohan, asmallbite.com

INGREDIENTS

  • Almonds: 1 cup 
  • Cardamom: 1 cup
  • Sugar: 1 cup
  • Water: 1/2 cup
  • Ghee: 1 tsp 

Method:
Add almonds to boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Rinse it in cold water immediately. Peel the skin, pat dry with a kitchen cloth. Grind almonds and cardamom pod into powder. Make sure there are no big pieces left over. Don’t over grind as the almonds will leave out the oil and the whole mixture will turn sticky. To a pan add water and sugar. Let the sugar dissolve completely, slightly stir in between. Add the ground almond powder. Mix continuously in low flame till it forms a whole mass. Transfer into a plate and drizzle a few drops of ghee. Knead the mixture.  Roll the dough and cut it into a diamond shape. Let it sit for 10 minutes to become firm. 

Almond cheesecake.  
By Mehak Anwar

INGREDIENTS

  • Almonds: 1 cup 
  • Sugar powder: 1/ 2 cup 
  • Fresh cream: 1/2 cup  
  • Gelatine: 1/4 
  • Fresh cream: 1 cup   
  • Biscuit powder: 1 cup  
  • Butter: 1/4 cup 

Method:
Soak almonds overnight. Drain and blend them into a paste. Add cream, cheese, sugar, fresh cream and melted gelatine and blend. Add the almond paste and cream cheese mixture together. Base the tray with biscuit powder and butter, and pour the cream cheese batter. Freeze for two hours.

Badam Ladoo. 
By Cook with Kushi

Ingredients

  • Almonds: 1 cup 
  • Dry coconut (grated): 1 cup 
  • Jaggery: ¾ cup 
  • Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp 
  • Ghee: 2 tbsp 
  • Cashew (chopped): 10 
  • Raisins: 2 tbsp  

Instructions
Dry roast 1 cup of almonds in a pan until golden brown. After it cools, blend it to a fine powder and keep it aside. Dry roast 1 cup of coconut until it turns golden brown. Blend it with ¾ cup jaggery to a coarse powder. Keep it aside with almond powder and add ¼ tsp cardamom powder. In a pan, heat 2 tbsp ghee and roast cashews and raisins and pour them into the almond mixture. Mix everything well. Grease hands with ghee and start preparing ladoo. Can be stored for two weeks in an airtight container.

 Almond halwa. 
By Meeta Arora

Ingredients:
Whole milk: 1 tablespoon 
Saffron: 1 pinch 
Ghee: ⅓ cup 
Almond flour: 1 cup 
Whole milk: 1 cup 
Sugar: ½ cup (use 75gm for less sweeter halwa)
Cardamom powder: ¼ teaspoon 
Almonds garnished: 2 tablespoon 

Instructions
Heat 1 tablespoon of milk in a small pan on medium heat. Add crushed saffron strands. Remove and set it aside for 10 minutes. In a heavy bottom pot, heat ghee on medium flame, add almond flour and sauté till golden. Stir continuously to avoid burning. Add milk and mix continuously so that there are no lumps. Cook for another 6 minutes. Add sugar, saffron milk and cardamom powder and stir. Cook again till the halwa thickens. Serve warm.

Badam milk. 
By Mehak Anwar

Ingredients

  • Almonds: 1/4 cup 
  • Saffron: A pinch  
  • Sugar: 4 tablespoon 
  • Cardamom pods: 4 
  • Milk: 1 cup 

Method:
Soak almonds overnight. Drain the water and peel the almonds. 
Add sugar, milk and cardamom, and blend. Garnish with saffron 

