Prime accused remanded in birth certificate forgery case in Kochi

Published: 18th February 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the uncertainty of the last two weeks, the special investigation team (SIT) has taken into custody Anilkumar, the prime accused in the birth certificate forgery case linked to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. 

He was apprehended from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday morning and remanded the same evening. 
ACP Baby P V, who led the SIT, said Anilkumar has confessed to the crime. “We received information that Anilkumar is in Madurai. He has not denied anything during the interrogation and has explained his modus operandi,” Baby said. 

Anilkumar was absconding since the news came out, and the police had filed a case against him. The ACP added they still have to investigate the role played by Rahana. “Anilkumar has denied Rahana’s involvement in the case. We have to verify it further. However, we have registered cases of forgery and fraud against him,” said Baby. 

Anilkumar said he had received some money for forging the certificate. However, there is no evidence of his involvement in other cases. Anilkumar, an administrative assistant in the superintendent’s office at MCH, forged the birth certificate for a six-month-old girl who a Tripunithura-based couple were illegally raising. 

It came to light when Rahana A N, a kiosk executive with Kalamassery municipality who was in charge of 
entering births and deaths, filed a complaint against Anilkumar.

