Finance Minister K N Balagopal to inaugurate ‘Seeding Kerala’ on March 6
Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the event at Hotel Marriot at 10am, followed by a meeting of stakeholders with government officials and investors in the startup ecosystem.
KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission will hold the 6th edition of ‘Seeding Kerala’ event in Kochi on March 6, seeking to create a dynamic early-stage investment ecosystem in the state and build a vibrant pipeline of high net-worth individuals and local investors who would be willing to park their funds in Kerala’s fledgling enterprises.
