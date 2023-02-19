Finance Minister K N Balagopal to inaugurate ‘Seeding Kerala’ on March 6

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission will hold the 6th edition of ‘Seeding Kerala’ event in Kochi on March 6, seeking to create a dynamic early-stage investment ecosystem in the state and build a vibrant pipeline of high net-worth individuals and local investors who would be willing to park their funds in Kerala’s fledgling enterprises.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the event at Hotel Marriot at 10 am, followed by a meeting of stakeholders with government officials and investors in the startup ecosystem.

KOCHI: The Kerala Startup Mission will hold the 6th edition of ‘Seeding Kerala’ event in Kochi on March 6, seeking to create a dynamic early-stage investment ecosystem in the state and build a vibrant pipeline of high net-worth individuals and local investors who would be willing to park their funds in Kerala’s fledgling enterprises. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the event at Hotel Marriot at 10 am, followed by a meeting of stakeholders with government officials and investors in the startup ecosystem.