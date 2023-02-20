No end in sight for drinking water woes in West Kochi as repairs drag

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The drinking water crisis continues to be severe in the West Kochi area with the repair works of the pumps at Maradu pumping station not yet over. It is expected that the water supply won’t be restored to its full capacity anytime soon with complete restoration of the pumps likely to take more time. Another issue that has now cropped up is the confusion over who would bear the cost of the payments to be made to the tanker lorries that have been pressed into service to tide over the water shortage.

“During the meeting held with Minister Roshy Augustine, it was said that tankers, as well as the water, would be provided free of cost. However, later on, a communique from the District Collector’s office directed the local-self government (LSGs) to pay for the tankers. The situation today is such that the local-self government bodies are trying to find funds to meet the cost accrued,” said Antony Ashanparambil, chairman, of Maradu Municipality.

According to him, a tanker that has a capacity of 2,000 litres charges approximately Rs 700 per load while one that has a capacity of 6,000 litres costs more than Rs 1,000 per load. “Imagine the number of trips that need to be made! More than five lakh families are living in West Kochi areas that are facing acute drinking water shortages. This will be a huge burden on the coffers of the LSGs,” he said.

He pointed accusing fingers at the KWA for the fiasco. “They are solely the ones to blame. These three pumps of the 850 Hp have been working continuously without a break for the past year. It is not surprising that they went out of order. But, KWA authorities should have been prepared for such eventualities and arranged for a backup mechanism right from the start. But no! They didn’t and today all are reaping the fruits of KWA’a short-sightedness,” said a very upset Antony.

Renu Raj, District Collector, on being asked about the status of the repair works for which KWA had brought in engineers from Thiruvananthapuram, said, “The work is going on day and night. It is a major repair. Another week’s time will be required for the repair of the second pump. The third pump’s repair will take much more time.”

At a special review meeting, the District Collector, said, “More small and big tankers lorries will be introduced. Until the crisis is over, the drinking water collected from the KWA’s vending points at Maradu and Thaikkattussery in Alappuzha will be distributed only in Maradu, Kumbalam, Kumbalangi, and Chellanam. The water from these vending points will be provided for free. Large tankers transporting water for distribution in other areas will have to draw water from the vending points in Aluva.”

KOCHI: The drinking water crisis continues to be severe in the West Kochi area with the repair works of the pumps at Maradu pumping station not yet over. It is expected that the water supply won’t be restored to its full capacity anytime soon with complete restoration of the pumps likely to take more time. Another issue that has now cropped up is the confusion over who would bear the cost of the payments to be made to the tanker lorries that have been pressed into service to tide over the water shortage. “During the meeting held with Minister Roshy Augustine, it was said that tankers, as well as the water, would be provided free of cost. However, later on, a communique from the District Collector’s office directed the local-self government (LSGs) to pay for the tankers. The situation today is such that the local-self government bodies are trying to find funds to meet the cost accrued,” said Antony Ashanparambil, chairman, of Maradu Municipality. According to him, a tanker that has a capacity of 2,000 litres charges approximately Rs 700 per load while one that has a capacity of 6,000 litres costs more than Rs 1,000 per load. “Imagine the number of trips that need to be made! More than five lakh families are living in West Kochi areas that are facing acute drinking water shortages. This will be a huge burden on the coffers of the LSGs,” he said. He pointed accusing fingers at the KWA for the fiasco. “They are solely the ones to blame. These three pumps of the 850 Hp have been working continuously without a break for the past year. It is not surprising that they went out of order. But, KWA authorities should have been prepared for such eventualities and arranged for a backup mechanism right from the start. But no! They didn’t and today all are reaping the fruits of KWA’a short-sightedness,” said a very upset Antony. Renu Raj, District Collector, on being asked about the status of the repair works for which KWA had brought in engineers from Thiruvananthapuram, said, “The work is going on day and night. It is a major repair. Another week’s time will be required for the repair of the second pump. The third pump’s repair will take much more time.” At a special review meeting, the District Collector, said, “More small and big tankers lorries will be introduced. Until the crisis is over, the drinking water collected from the KWA’s vending points at Maradu and Thaikkattussery in Alappuzha will be distributed only in Maradu, Kumbalam, Kumbalangi, and Chellanam. The water from these vending points will be provided for free. Large tankers transporting water for distribution in other areas will have to draw water from the vending points in Aluva.”