Low dangling cables turn dangerous again; advocate fractures leg in Kochi

KOCHI: In yet another accident involving low- dangling cable, a man was injured on Tuesday morning when he got entangled in the cable. Advocate VJ Kurian, who met with the accident, was admitted to a private hospital after suffering a leg fracture.

After dropping his daughter at the railway station, he was returning home on his two-wheeler when the accident happened.

“The cable was lying on the free-left turn side of the road near Ravipuram. Though I tried to avoid getting it to entangle around my neck, I failed in the attempt and fell on the road after hitting it,” said Kurian.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital. He suffered a leg fracture, and South police have registered a case.

“After identifying the cable owner, a case will be taken,” said Kurian. Responding to the incident, Kochi’s mayor said that the local body is taking all the necessary steps to remove the cables. He added that it is the responsibility of the KSEB and telephone operators to remove them, which they are not doing.

“It is easy to blame the corporation for any mishaps, but in this case, it is not responsible for these unattended cable wires. Yet we are taking the necessary steps to remove these cables that pose a threat to the public,” Kochi mayor M Anilkumar said.

“At the meeting convened by the transport minister, Antony Raju, last week, he said that action will be taken against junior telecom officials or sub-divisional engineers if cables are not removed within a period,” said Kochi mayor.

“The issue has been brought to the attention of the electricity minister as most of the private service providers have their cables passing through the KSEB post,” he said.

