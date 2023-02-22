Home Cities Kochi

Three pet dogs killed by poison at Urulanthanni; probe on

The dogs were buried after a veterinary surgeon conducted their postmortem at the residence of Eldhose in the presence of police.

Published: 22nd February 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

pet dogs

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an act of brutality, three pet dogs in different houses were killed after being poisoned by an unidentified person at Urulanthanni near Kuttampuzha. The pet owners alleged the involvement of anti-social elements behind the incident.

Based on their complaint, Kuttampuzha police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The incidents took place in the wee hours of Monday.

“We have two Alsatian dogs; one is two years old and the other eight months old. We keep them locked inside the compound of the house. However, on Monday morning, we found the older dog dead. The other was lying down and unable to walk. When we checked the area, we found that someone had thrown poisoned meat pieces from outside to where the dogs were chained,” pet owner Eldhose Vartghese said.

Later, it was found that two more pet dogs in the neighbourhood were also killed in a similar fashion. They belonged to Sarakutty Baby and Sumathi Thankappan.

“These dogs never roamed outside the compound of their houses. No one in the vicinity has ever complained about keeping the dogs. These dogs bark when unknown people walk near the compound of houses at night. We suspect that people involved in anti-social activities eliminated the dogs, fearing the residents would be alerted by these pets. We have decided to lodge a police complaint,” Eldhose said.

The dogs were buried after a veterinary surgeon conducted their postmortem at the residence of Eldhose in the presence of police.

“We have started an attempt to trace the person behind the act. Anti-social elements or burglars are likely behind the incident. The residents are alert after the incident,” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pet dogs Urulanthanni
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp