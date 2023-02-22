Home Cities Kochi

Youth Congress protest march turns violent in Kochi

The incident occurred around 1 pm when the protesters took out a march to the office of the Kalamassery circle inspector.

Published: 22nd February 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress protest , protest, violent

Police using lathi against Congress workers at Kalamassery on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Four police officers and six Youth Congress workers were injured after a march taken out by KSU-Youth Congress workers to the Kalamassery police station turned violent on Tuesday.

Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, MLA, and Ernakulam DCC president  Mohammed Shiyas, staged a sit-in protest at the Kalamassery police station demanding medical treatment to the injured workers as the police brutally lathicharged the protesters without any provocation.

Protesters Paul, Anson, Arjun, Amar, Unnikrishnan, and Jithin suffered injuries when the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. The march was organised to protest against police atrocities on YC agitators across the state. The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery.

The incident occurred around 1 pm when the protesters took out a march to the office of the Kalamassery circle inspector. The police blocked the march 1km ahead of the station. According to the police, the protesters turned violent without any provocation, and some of them started pelting stones at policemen, forcing them to resort to lathicharge. Four police officers, Kannan, Sanooj, Sunil, and Miljit Kumar, were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Kalamassery.

Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas along with Congress workers observe a sit-in in front of Kalamassery police station to protest against the police lathicharge on Tuesday | A Sanesh

Shafi, who inaugurated the march and left the venue returned to the police station after hearing that police attacked the workers. The police allegedly wielded lathi at the leaders including Shafi who protested in front of the station. Following this, the leaders staged a sit-in in front of the police station demanding action against the officers who assaulted protesters.

“One of our activists suffered a fracture on his hand in the lathicharge. However, the police denied him medical treatment. They are beating up our workers without any provocation to suppress the protest against the state government. Our activists did not hurl stones at the officers or their vehicles,” said Shafi.DCC president Mohammed Riyas alleged that the police wielded lathi even against people’s representatives. “The lathi used to beat Shafi broke into two pieces,” he added.

Later, Hibi Eden, MP, T J Vinodh, MLA, and Uma Thomas, MLA, arrived at the police station and held talks with the police officers. Meanwhile, Shafi lodged a petition before Speaker A N Shamseer demanding action against the police officers. The sit-in protest ended following the assurance of the Speaker and ACP Thrikkakara that action would be  taken against the police officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress protest march Kalamassery police station
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp