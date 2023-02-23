Dangling cables accident in Kochi: Panel seeks report by March 13

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of another dangling cable accident in Kochi city, the State Human Rights Commission has directed the Local-Self Government, Public Works Department, and state police to submit a report based on the government order issued to impose strict regulations and norms in cases of such cables in public places.

Justice Antony Dominic, chairman of the Commission, directed various departments to submit their action reports by March 13, 2023.

“The repeated accidents due to the entangling of cable wires is a serious problem,” said Dominic. “Following the death of Alan Albert, a motorist, after a cable wire snapped by a truck at Chembumukku slit his throat, the commission issued a detailed order to the departments and also demanded supervision and permission of respective local bodies, which public works departments and police should ensure before laying cable wires in public places,” read an official release.

The panel learned that, so far, no serious actions have been taken by any department despite an order being issued. Transport Minister Antony Raju has ordered action against erring officials. Following the minister’s direction, Road Safety Commissioner S Sreejith wrote letters to the Ernakulam District Collector and Ernakulam city police commissioner to initiate action against officials responsible for their oversight.

