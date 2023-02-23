Home Cities Kochi

Drinking water crisis will be resolved within two weeks, says KWA official

One of the 2 Pazhoor pumps to be repaired by Sunday | More water tankers to be deployed

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Drinking water crisis , Drinking water

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  It will take another two weeks for the residents of Kochi to get relief from the drinking water scarcity they have been facing since January 26, 2023. The reason for this is the failure of both motor pumps at the Pazhoor pump house.

Residents of West Kochi, Thrikkakara municipality, Maradu, Kumbalam, Chellanam, and Kumbalanghi panchayats had been battling for drinking water for almost a month.

“Earlier, there was no supply of water tankers in our locality and nearby areas despite requests made to the water authority and local body,” said Ragini Shibu, a resident of Mundamveli. “After a gap of two days, a tanker lorry came to our area on Wednesday morning. The quality of this water is questionable and  many people suffered health issues. We can afford to buy packaged water for drinking purpose.But some families have no choice and have  to depend on tanker water for cooking and drinking purposes,” she added.

Meanwhile, the KWA official said that the motor pumps will be repaired soon. “One of the two pumps at the Pazhoor pump house will be repaired by Sunday, and by March 8 the second one too will be repaired,” said an official with KWA. The fabrication work on the bush of the motor pumps is ongoing. The repair work of the shaft is progressing at Mulanthuruthy and of the bush at Puthanvelikara,” said the official.

As per the orders from Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine, the water authority is bound to supply drinking water in the required areas and bear the expense. “The district collector is assigned to coordinate between various local-self governments in arranging sufficient tanker lorry for hassle-free water distribution,” a KWA official added.

More tanker lorries will be arranged to supply drinking water,sources said. KWA distributed 6,56,500 litres of drinking water on Wednesday alone. On Monday, around 2,36,000 litres and, on Tuesday, 2,41,000 litres of water were distributed in various areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drinking water crisis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp