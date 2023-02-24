Amidst pineapple orchards at Chakkipara, a pristine sanctuary

Nayana Nair By

Express News Service

As summer intensifies in Kerala, there is a spike in the number of people heading to the hills for weekend getaways. With its scenic views, abundant nature, and cool, crisp air soaked with the unmistakable smell of pineapple, Chakkipara in Vazhakulam has been growing in popularity. It is also called Pineapple City for its large-scale pineapple cultivation.

Though the way to the summit is quite challenging, only a few refrain from making the climb as the view from the top is indeed worth the effort. The climb, too, is not without its joys. For the adventurous, it is also possible to cycle your way to the summit. After a week drenched in the clamour of the city, the quietness that envelops one here is very refreshing.

What also makes Chakkipara a preferred location is that it is pretty close to Kochi. Just over an hour’s drive and the city give way to vast fields until you are face-to-face with the majestic Western Ghats.

Yet, despite this proximity to the city, Chakkipara is less crowded than all your usual getaway places, making it an ideal place to unwind with your family.

“The hike to the mountain takes about ten minutes. You will be snaking through pineapple orchards to get to the summit. The area is not at all congested. The few people we saw here were those who had come to harvest the pineapples. The best time to reach here is early morning - to see the sunrise; or late evening - for the sunset. Despite the peak’s modest height, the vista is incredibly serene and quiet from the top,” says Nikhiya Santhosh, a teacher. Chakkipara is perfect for one-day excursions from the city.

Nearby Attractions

Kayanad Rackad Checkdam

Chericka

Triveni Sangamam

Distance from Kochi : 52km

