Kerala High Court directs KSEB to identify and tag every cable within 10 days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the KSEB to ensure that every cable that is run through its post is identified and tagged within 10 days. If there is any cable that is not tagged or identified, steps should be taken to remove them without keeping any vestiges that will cause visual pollution, the court said.

“The KSEB should inform all the entities who have taken permission from them in this regard and if there are cables that are still not tagged and identified, steps have to be taken from the 11th day from today to remove them,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

When the case came up for hearing, the amicus curiae informed that a lawyer was seriously injured after getting entangled in a hanging cable on the road. The officer also pointed out the poor condition of footpaths and the parking of vehicles on the footpaths causing difficulties for pedestrians. Vehicles are parked in such areas without any care. Unless they are seized and the drivers are properly made aware nothing will change on the ground level.

Kochi corporation secretary submitted that their team is taking effective measures to remove the overhanging cables. He explained there are two types of posts that carry cables in the city — those owned by KSEB and the other posts permitted by the corporation itself. In the posts put up by the entities with the permission of the corporation, there are hardly any violations. Concerning the KSEB posts, the situation is extremely uncontrolled. Most of the accidents are on account of cables that have run along the KSEB’s posts, said the secretary.

The court directed the corporation to identify and tag all cables running through the poles authorised by them. The court directed the motor vehicle department to ensure that the WhatsApp number (6238100100) for reporting traffic violations by private buses is displayed on both the rear and front side of every bus or at least on the rear side.

It added that the number should be displayed permanently and prominently so that people can read it from a distance of 10 to 15 metres. The court also said all unauthorised parking at least on main roads are stopped peremptorily.

