Home Cities Kochi

Angamaly NRI, wife fall victim to online fraud, lose Rs 20 lakh

The accused then proceeded to seek financial assistance from the couple in the first week of December.

Published: 02nd January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

(Express Illustration)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: An NRI and his wife lost over Rs 20 lakh after they were cheated by a stranger he had befriended on Facebook. Ernakulam rural cyber police launched a probe after the wife of the NRI lodged a complaint.

According to police, the complainant and her husband from Angamaly were cheated on between December 7 and 14. “The husband who works abroad befriended a person via Facebook. They used to chat through Facebook and WhatsApp. The accused claimed that he also works abroad and promised to visit them when in India,” an officer said.

The accused then proceeded to seek financial assistance from the couple in the first week of December. “He told them that while arriving at New Delhi airport he was intercepted by Customs and that the baggage they seized contained a demand draft for Rs 3 crore. He sought help to get the DD released from Customs. He promised to reimburse the entire amount once it was released,” the officer said.

The complainant’s husband arranged the money from his friend and relatives. The payments were made across 11 banks and a UPI transaction. Now, the accused is unreachable. In total the family lost Rs 20.05 lakh, the officer said.

Police are looking to track the accounts to which the money was sent. Attempts are being made to freeze these accounts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NRI wife Rs 20 lakh Facebook online fraud
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp