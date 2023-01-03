Home Cities Kochi

Waterlogging in drains due to cables disrupting business, say traders

He said lack of parking space at Broadway is forcing customers to opt for malls in city.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The unscientific reconstruction of drains has led to waterlogging, and an hour of heavy rain can inundate the business centres across the city, complained traders on Monday.

“There is no coordination between the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) and various departments involved in the Operation Breakthrough project,” said Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Ernakulam city unit president T V Pradeep.

Rain adds to the agony of traders as an hour of downpour can inundate the city from Pharmacy Junction to KPCC Junction on MG Road.

Though drains were reconstructed, half of the space was used to provide cable duct. This shrunk the width of the drains which is the main reason for waterlogging.

“On MG road, cables laid by KSEB and BSNL are blocking the free flow of water. Accumulation of silt is blocking the drains. The culvert at Jose Junction, which was constructed 32 years ago has been blocked due to accumulation of silt. Though water has to flow westwards into the Kochi backwaters, it is flowing eastwards in many drains,” said secretary S Sulfiker Ali.

“Instead of laying tiles in the name of beautification, the authorities should provide infrastructure facilities. The KTDC and GCDA have got land in the area which should be used to develop multilevel parking facility for customers.”

