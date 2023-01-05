The next great Malayali exodus

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalis have always been adventurous, travelling to unknown destinations, trudging or sailing through difficult weather and terrain in search of better lives for themselves and their families. After the Second World War, the first great migration happened when Malayalis sold land in Central Travancore and travelled to the high ranges of Idukki and Malabar, where they started farming. Their toil bore fruit as it helped a starving state to tide over the great famine around 1945.

The next great migration happened in the mid-1960s when desperately poor Keralites crossed the Arabian Sea on a dhow in search of fortunes from the newly gushing oil wells of the Persian Gulf. They inspired thousands of Malayalis to follow suit and venture into the alien land for the next four to five decades.

The remittances from these emigrants, around 21 lakh, in West Asia helped their families to build new houses many mansions even in their home state while they worked hard under the desert sun and stayed in cramped labour camps.

Now, it is estimated that the Keralites in West Asia send about Rs 1 lakh crore per annum home, helping the local economy. The mid-1970s also saw a small number of nurses from Kerala most of them from Christian families — migrating to Germany. They helped their brothers and sisters to migrate, triggering many girls from poor backgrounds to pursue the same career. Malayali nurses are now spread across the globe, from Canada to the US, Germany to Austria, and Australia to New Zealand.

NEW MIGRATION BEGINS

Kerala is now witnessing the next great migration. This time, it’s the students who are travelling, mostly to Canada and the UK. Canada is the most preferred country because it allows students to work in the country for full time up to three years after they qualify from an institution. The UK is also high among the preferred destination as it allows students to find work there and stay back for two years.

It is estimated that around 25,000-30,000 students from Kerala are flying to these countries for higher education, and most of them are looking to stay back by grabbing a job. “Almost 99% of students going to Canada are settling down there,” said an official at Santamonica Study Abroad, a leading overseas education consultant. The number is less in the UK. “We reckon 50% of students are finding a job and settling down there,” he said.

More importantly, they are coming back after earning three times the money they spent on their course.

The banks are also bullish on overseas student loans as these are disbursed against tangible collateral security such as land/house documents. “Foreign studies require loans above Rs 7.50 lakh and banks are comfortable when they get collateral security,” said an official.

Further, the banks get NRI accounts without much effort through student loans. While the current wave of migration continues unabated what is worrying is the government’s complete apathy toward the trend.

What’s the root cause of this flight of youngsters to an alien land? Is it in search of a better job and money, or is it to get away from the culture of politicised-environment and frog-in-the-well attitude? Both could be the reasons.

KOCHI: Malayalis have always been adventurous, travelling to unknown destinations, trudging or sailing through difficult weather and terrain in search of better lives for themselves and their families. After the Second World War, the first great migration happened when Malayalis sold land in Central Travancore and travelled to the high ranges of Idukki and Malabar, where they started farming. Their toil bore fruit as it helped a starving state to tide over the great famine around 1945. The next great migration happened in the mid-1960s when desperately poor Keralites crossed the Arabian Sea on a dhow in search of fortunes from the newly gushing oil wells of the Persian Gulf. They inspired thousands of Malayalis to follow suit and venture into the alien land for the next four to five decades. The remittances from these emigrants, around 21 lakh, in West Asia helped their families to build new houses many mansions even in their home state while they worked hard under the desert sun and stayed in cramped labour camps. Now, it is estimated that the Keralites in West Asia send about Rs 1 lakh crore per annum home, helping the local economy. The mid-1970s also saw a small number of nurses from Kerala most of them from Christian families — migrating to Germany. They helped their brothers and sisters to migrate, triggering many girls from poor backgrounds to pursue the same career. Malayali nurses are now spread across the globe, from Canada to the US, Germany to Austria, and Australia to New Zealand. NEW MIGRATION BEGINS Kerala is now witnessing the next great migration. This time, it’s the students who are travelling, mostly to Canada and the UK. Canada is the most preferred country because it allows students to work in the country for full time up to three years after they qualify from an institution. The UK is also high among the preferred destination as it allows students to find work there and stay back for two years. It is estimated that around 25,000-30,000 students from Kerala are flying to these countries for higher education, and most of them are looking to stay back by grabbing a job. “Almost 99% of students going to Canada are settling down there,” said an official at Santamonica Study Abroad, a leading overseas education consultant. The number is less in the UK. “We reckon 50% of students are finding a job and settling down there,” he said. More importantly, they are coming back after earning three times the money they spent on their course. The banks are also bullish on overseas student loans as these are disbursed against tangible collateral security such as land/house documents. “Foreign studies require loans above Rs 7.50 lakh and banks are comfortable when they get collateral security,” said an official. Further, the banks get NRI accounts without much effort through student loans. While the current wave of migration continues unabated what is worrying is the government’s complete apathy toward the trend. What’s the root cause of this flight of youngsters to an alien land? Is it in search of a better job and money, or is it to get away from the culture of politicised-environment and frog-in-the-well attitude? Both could be the reasons.