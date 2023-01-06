Across the river and into the trees

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled between the Muvattupuzha river and a range of hillocks lies a quaint village Ramamangalam. With rustic nature trails, green paddy fields, serene river beds and waterfalls, it is not an exaggeration to call this place nature’s blessing.

And now this picturesque hamlet is vying to become one of the desired weekend destinations in Kerala that offers authentic village experience to visitors. Under four different packages, the place has several secrets in store for tourists who want to cut off from their busy lives.

“We opened booking in November,” says Paul V Mathew, principal of Ave Stella Maris College. The tourism project is being spearheaded by the college and the Ramamangalam panchayat. “It is also the first village to host sports tourism too,” says panchayat president George E P.

“Our village has 14 km of the river bank. The scope is infinite when it comes to tourism. Also, the historical place like Kodikuthimala offers an adventurous trekking experience. We need to preserve such places. We have applied for funds to construct a watch tower here,” says the president.

Tourists can select from four packages to get the true experience of Ramamangalam. “All packages offer different experiences which include food and guided tours. Students from the college are currently offering their service as tour guides,” says Paul.

Cultural trails through Ramamangalam include a trip to various religious places such as Ooramana temple, Mamalassery Sree Rama Temple and Mar Michael Orthodox Syrian Church at Mamalassery. Ooramana temple is famous for its murals. However, the main attraction is the Shadkala Govinda Marar Cultural Centre and Pazhoor Padippura.

The nature walk, the second package, is a must-do when one visits a quaint village. The paddy fields one of the largest in Ernakulam district at Kizhimury, a pristine trail to Ullelikunnu, a small hilltop, fishing in the river and country boat riding are part of the package. There are also picturesque roads for cycling and leisure walks.

In the adventure trails, visitors can experience off-road riding, trekking and visit Shoolam waterfalls. “The trek to Kodikuthimala also takes you to the puli allu. There is a local legend that Kadamattathu Kathanar used this allu to escape from Kalliyankattu Neeli to reach the church. The guides will regale you with such tales,” says Paul.

The fourth package is Village Vibes. True to its name, it offers a complete village experience along with a visit to communities known for pottery making and broom making, bee farms etc. There is also a trip to the local donkey farm. The package comes with a special village breakfast, and lunch with local cuisine.

“All in all, it is a great weekend destination. There are two resorts here, both near the river banks. We have just started, however, the momentum is picking up. People love boat rides, visit to the rainbow bridge, waterfalls and especially walk through the paddy fields and trekking to Kodikuthimala,” says Paul.

Ramamangalam

Distance from Kochi: 33.3 km

Nearby attractions:

Kochareekkal caves

Attutheeram river view park

Mayiladum Para

To book, visit: ramamangalam.com

KOCHI: Nestled between the Muvattupuzha river and a range of hillocks lies a quaint village Ramamangalam. With rustic nature trails, green paddy fields, serene river beds and waterfalls, it is not an exaggeration to call this place nature’s blessing. And now this picturesque hamlet is vying to become one of the desired weekend destinations in Kerala that offers authentic village experience to visitors. Under four different packages, the place has several secrets in store for tourists who want to cut off from their busy lives. “We opened booking in November,” says Paul V Mathew, principal of Ave Stella Maris College. The tourism project is being spearheaded by the college and the Ramamangalam panchayat. “It is also the first village to host sports tourism too,” says panchayat president George E P. “Our village has 14 km of the river bank. The scope is infinite when it comes to tourism. Also, the historical place like Kodikuthimala offers an adventurous trekking experience. We need to preserve such places. We have applied for funds to construct a watch tower here,” says the president. Tourists can select from four packages to get the true experience of Ramamangalam. “All packages offer different experiences which include food and guided tours. Students from the college are currently offering their service as tour guides,” says Paul. Cultural trails through Ramamangalam include a trip to various religious places such as Ooramana temple, Mamalassery Sree Rama Temple and Mar Michael Orthodox Syrian Church at Mamalassery. Ooramana temple is famous for its murals. However, the main attraction is the Shadkala Govinda Marar Cultural Centre and Pazhoor Padippura. The nature walk, the second package, is a must-do when one visits a quaint village. The paddy fields one of the largest in Ernakulam district at Kizhimury, a pristine trail to Ullelikunnu, a small hilltop, fishing in the river and country boat riding are part of the package. There are also picturesque roads for cycling and leisure walks. In the adventure trails, visitors can experience off-road riding, trekking and visit Shoolam waterfalls. “The trek to Kodikuthimala also takes you to the puli allu. There is a local legend that Kadamattathu Kathanar used this allu to escape from Kalliyankattu Neeli to reach the church. The guides will regale you with such tales,” says Paul. The fourth package is Village Vibes. True to its name, it offers a complete village experience along with a visit to communities known for pottery making and broom making, bee farms etc. There is also a trip to the local donkey farm. The package comes with a special village breakfast, and lunch with local cuisine. “All in all, it is a great weekend destination. There are two resorts here, both near the river banks. We have just started, however, the momentum is picking up. People love boat rides, visit to the rainbow bridge, waterfalls and especially walk through the paddy fields and trekking to Kodikuthimala,” says Paul. Ramamangalam Distance from Kochi: 33.3 km Nearby attractions: Kochareekkal caves Attutheeram river view park Mayiladum Para To book, visit: ramamangalam.com