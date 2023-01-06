Home Cities Kochi

Persian cat care

CE speaks to GHMC’s Veterinary, Dr Abdul Wakeel and pet-grooming professional Ashwin Kumar about how one can care for the epitome of Persian elegance.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Apt with beauty and fearsome appearance, Persian cats are becoming more popular as pets in Hyderabad. In fact, the word ‘Persian’, once the official language of Hyderabad, is (no longer spoken) never even remembered as one, but with cats. If you own a Persian cat, you should be aware that its dietary and health requirements differ significantly from those of a typical cat. CE speaks to GHMC’s Veterinary, Dr Abdul Wakeel and pet-grooming professional Ashwin Kumar about how one can care for the epitome of Persian elegance.

Food
Don’t use regular cat food. Persian cats have a different nutritional demand they need foods that are high in Omega E and other vitamins. Basically, the packed food brands have ingredients that are made up of seafood, which helps Persian cats remain active, energetic, and healthy, and will also help with fur, said Dr Abdul Wakeel. 

Grooming
As part of the grooming routine, it’s crucial to check your cat’s ears and clean them if they seem greasy or unclean. Because Persian cats’ ears are smaller and more floppy than those of most breeds, ear infections are more likely to go undiagnosed or untreated. Also, to increase a pleasant connection with the process of grooming, don’t forget to reward yourself with a tasty treat or wet food after each session, Ashwin Kumar suggested. 

Breeding
 Both Dr Abdul Wakeel and Ashwin Kumar strongly advise meeting a vet before breeding the cat. 
People interested in breeding Persian cats must enquire about the cats’ medical history because Persians can be susceptible to heart, eye, kidney, breathing, and bladder disorders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp