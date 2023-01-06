Persian cat care

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Apt with beauty and fearsome appearance, Persian cats are becoming more popular as pets in Hyderabad. In fact, the word ‘Persian’, once the official language of Hyderabad, is (no longer spoken) never even remembered as one, but with cats. If you own a Persian cat, you should be aware that its dietary and health requirements differ significantly from those of a typical cat. CE speaks to GHMC’s Veterinary, Dr Abdul Wakeel and pet-grooming professional Ashwin Kumar about how one can care for the epitome of Persian elegance.

Food

Don’t use regular cat food. Persian cats have a different nutritional demand they need foods that are high in Omega E and other vitamins. Basically, the packed food brands have ingredients that are made up of seafood, which helps Persian cats remain active, energetic, and healthy, and will also help with fur, said Dr Abdul Wakeel.

Grooming

As part of the grooming routine, it’s crucial to check your cat’s ears and clean them if they seem greasy or unclean. Because Persian cats’ ears are smaller and more floppy than those of most breeds, ear infections are more likely to go undiagnosed or untreated. Also, to increase a pleasant connection with the process of grooming, don’t forget to reward yourself with a tasty treat or wet food after each session, Ashwin Kumar suggested.

Breeding

Both Dr Abdul Wakeel and Ashwin Kumar strongly advise meeting a vet before breeding the cat.

People interested in breeding Persian cats must enquire about the cats’ medical history because Persians can be susceptible to heart, eye, kidney, breathing, and bladder disorders.

