Kochi Biennale: Terracotta workshop at ABC art room

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Biennale Art By Children’s Art Room project, the terracotta-making workshop ‘Living Heritage’ will begin on January 10 at Fort Kochi Cabral Yard. The workshop will be led by Shalini and Vijayalakshmi and will continue till January 12.

Programme manager Blaise Joseph says interested people can participate on any one day of the workshop and fifty people can participate at a time. Those interested can contact 9770633845 and 9544888562 to register. The workshop will be held from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Biennale Art By Children’s Art Room project also saw a three-day workshop ‘Neela — A Fiction In Blue’ led by contemporary artist R Hariprasad. At the Cabral Yard, a discussion on ‘Media Ecologies of Public Truth’ was also held. The discussion was presided over by writer Jeebesh Bagchi.

