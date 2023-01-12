Pappanji burning no longer a Fort Kochi event

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Burning of the Pappanji, the annual event that attracts thousands to Fort Kochi on New Year’s Eve, will now be held on multiple beaches in Ernakulam, including Vypeen, Kuzuppilly, and Cherai. The development comes in the wake of a stampede-like situation in Fort Kochi last year which drew criticism from all quarters.

District Collector Renu Raj told TNIE that steps will be taken to avoid a heavy rush to Island City in the coming year. “Since the burning of Pappanji is part of a long tradition and the culture of many people, it cannot be banned in a day. Moreover, it is emotionally attached to the Fort Kochi residents. Keeping all these in mind, we are planning to conduct the festival in a new way. As per the plan, the burning of pappanji will be held on different beaches, such as Vypeen, Kuzhuppilly, Cherai and other places. If we do so, we will be able to control the mob in Fort Kochi,” said the district collector.

Several people, including women, suffered injuries in a stampede-like situation soon after the traditional burning of ‘pappanji’ in connection with the Cochin Carnival at Parade Ground. The police officers who were deployed at Fort Kochi remained as mere spectators as the mob started moving to the streets and houses when they suffered breathing difficulties.

“We cannot make a hasty decision in this manner. A discussion with the people’s representatives and the carnival committee needs to be held before reaching a final decision. But our prime priority is to avoid any untoward situation and also to provide an opportunity for the public to witness the celebration,” the collector added.

Meanwhile, the district collector had sought a report from the Fort Kochi revenue divisional officer regarding the incident. It is learned that this report is yet to be submitted.

“Fort Kochi is not capable of holding such a big event. It is due to luck that a major disaster has been averted at Fort Kochi. The celebration needs to be split into different areas to reduce the congestion at Fort Kochi,” said a source with the RDO, which will send the report in the next week.

Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar also hinted that from next year onward, proper planning with the Carnival committee, tourism minister, and various departments would be made to avoid such incidents.

“Kochi is one of the major destinations for celebration, especially during Christmas and New Year. Along with the Carnival, the focus should also be on organising local programmes in other parts of the city as well,” said Anilkumar.

