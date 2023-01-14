Home Cities Kochi

On the right track: 'World-class makeover' for Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations

Passengers will no longer have to wait in stuffy and poorly furnished waiting rooms or climb up stairs leading to foot over bridges to reach the platforms all the while dragging their heavy baggage.

Published: 14th January 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Renovation work progressing in Ernakulam Junction Railway station (top) and Town Railway station.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations are on track to get a “world-class makeover”. Passengers will no longer have to wait in stuffy and poorly furnished waiting rooms or climb up stairs leading to foot over bridges to reach the platforms all the while dragging their heavy baggage. 

As per the detailed project report prepared by the Railways, the Ernakulam Junction station (aka Ernakulam South station) will get a makeover at Rs 299.95 crore. The time frame for the completion of the project under way has been set as 24 months. 

The façade of the station building will be designed to reflect the traditional architectural style of Kerala. The revamped West Terminal structure will house a ticketing area, waiting lounges and commercial space. Notably, the complex will be linked to the Ernakulam South Metro Station through a skywalk. 

Overall, 14 escalators and 22 lifts will be added to the existing ones. Multi-level car parking (MLCP) with the facility to park 108 cars and 90 two-wheelers along with EV charging ports, too, will be set up. 

Ernakulam Town 

So far, Rs 150.28 crores has been sanctioned for the Town station redevelopment, which is expected to be completed in 36 months. The station building is proposed to be developed as an eco-friendly “green building”.An air-concourse with skywalk connectivity, a new foot over bridge and multi-level car parking have also been proposed. Measures will be implemented to ensure hassle-free movement of passengers and provide world-class passenger amenities such as toilets, cloakroom, baby care, feeding room, help desk, commercial outlets and kiosk.

Footfall
The Ernakulam Junction station, which handles 128 scheduled train services daily, has an annual footfall of 1.96 crore passengers and earns over Rs 100 crore. Handling about 90 daily services, the Ernakulam Town station registers an annual footfall of 1.02 crore passengers and earns over Rs 20 crore.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Junction Ernakulam town railway station
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp