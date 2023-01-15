Home Cities Kochi

Synod fails to end disagreement on Unified Holy Mass dispute in Kerala

The Cardinal said the incidents that occurred at St Mary’s Basilica on December 23 and 24 were against the faith.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The six-day Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church that concluded at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad on Saturday failed to reach an agreement on the Unified Holy Mass dispute with both sides sticking to their stand.

In a circular issued after the six-day Synod, Cardinal Mar George Alenchery said the decision of the Synod which was approved by the Vatican cannot be changed. Conducting the Holy Mass ignoring the decision of the Synod is against the rules and any discussion can be held only based on the previous decision of the Synod.

As the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese is under the administration of apostolic administrator, the Synod cannot make a decision on issues related to the archdiocese. A six-member committee was formed as per the suggestion of Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath to hold discussions on the issue. The committee held discussions with people who support Unified Holy Mass and the section opposing it. Bishops from the archdiocese were also part of the discussions.

The Synod was hopeful of arriving at a consensus on the issue if the people opposing Unified Holy Mass agreed to Unified Mass at Cathedral Basilica at least on Sundays.  As the people opposing Unified Mass were adamant on their stand, the Synod could not make an announcement at the conclusion of the Synod. He expressed hope that there will be a consensus on the issue.

The Cardinal said the incidents that occurred at St Mary’s Basilica on December 23 and 24 were against the faith. The attempts to disgrace Holy Mass were painful to the faithful. The priests who made Holy Mass a tool for protest and people who tried to desecrate the altar have bruised the Church. Disgrace to the Holy Mass is against God. The report of the commission formed by the apostolic administrator to inquire into the incident will be submitted to Rome and action will be taken as per direction from the Vatican, he said.

