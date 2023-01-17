Stale chicken seizure: CPM-led Opposition targets municipality over inaction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The seizure of stale chicken from a house in Kalamassery has snowballed into a political row, with the CPM-led Opposition in the municipality using the issue to put the ruling front on the back foot. On Monday, the DYFI took out a march to the municipal office, alleging that the owner of the shop that supplied chicken has links with UDF partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

“Junais, the owner of the firm that supplied the meat to hotels, is a sympathiser of IUML, and hence, the municipality let them go free. Even five days after the incident, the Congress-led ruling front is not ready to take action against the persons involved. If the ruling party initiates action, it may affect its ties with Muslim League. The municipal chairperson should resign and face the probe,” said K T Manoj, CPM councillor and member of the health standing committee.

He said the health wing of the municipality and the ruling front failed to inform the food safety officials and police when they seized the stale chicken. “The health inspectors seized stale chicken from a house based on the complaint received from the residents about a foul smell emanating from the place. It was found that rotten chicken was bought from Tamil Nadu for supplying to several eateries in the area. Even after such a heinous crime, the municipality didn’t take steps to arrest the persons involved in it. They were only charged under the Municipalities Act. It is sheer negligence on the part of the municipality,” he added.

Meanwhile, Salma Aboobacker, deputy chairperson, said lack of experience of council members resulted in the delay in filing a police complaint. “Two days after the incident, a health standing committee was convened, which decided to register a case. On Monday a case was registered. We are not trying to save anyone,” said Salma.

