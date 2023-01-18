Despite criticism, Kerala government to go ahead with user fee for garbage collection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the government’s decision to impose user fee for all services related to garbage collection drawing flak from several quarters, the government has decided to go ahead with its plan. Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh told reporters here on Tuesday that the user fee for garbage collection has to be paid to the Haritha Karma Sena, and the receipt for the same would be made mandatory to avail of various services from local bodies.

“It is impossible to collect garbage from houses and establishments without collecting user fee. Only a meagre amount of Rs 1.75 a day has to be paid to the Haritha Karma Sena. People with vested interests are creating unnecessary controversy and trying to sabotage the government’s scientific approach to treating the garbage menace. We are planning to make the state garbage free by 2026,” the minister said when asked about the government’s plan.

He said exception will be given to the families that are financially weak to pay the amount. “Those who are not in a financial position to pay the fee will be exempted. As per the study, nearly 65,000 families fall under the financial weaker sections. The local bodies can exempt them from charging the fee,” the minister said.

“The receipt that is given after making the payment for garbage collection will also be mandatory to avail various services from local bodies. To give more power to local bodies to implement such moves, the government will soon amend the existing rules and regulations. Within a few months, the local bodies will be able to implement it,” said the minister.

He said that the National Green Tribunal has expressed satisfaction with the state’s work in the field of waste management. “The tribunal will assess the matter again after six months. While the tribunal had imposed a fine of Rs 28,800 crore on other states, it did not impose any fine on Kerala. The Tribunal has expressed satisfaction with the state’s work in the field of waste management. The NGT will assess the matter again after six months,” he said.

KOCHI: Despite the government’s decision to impose user fee for all services related to garbage collection drawing flak from several quarters, the government has decided to go ahead with its plan. Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh told reporters here on Tuesday that the user fee for garbage collection has to be paid to the Haritha Karma Sena, and the receipt for the same would be made mandatory to avail of various services from local bodies. “It is impossible to collect garbage from houses and establishments without collecting user fee. Only a meagre amount of Rs 1.75 a day has to be paid to the Haritha Karma Sena. People with vested interests are creating unnecessary controversy and trying to sabotage the government’s scientific approach to treating the garbage menace. We are planning to make the state garbage free by 2026,” the minister said when asked about the government’s plan. He said exception will be given to the families that are financially weak to pay the amount. “Those who are not in a financial position to pay the fee will be exempted. As per the study, nearly 65,000 families fall under the financial weaker sections. The local bodies can exempt them from charging the fee,” the minister said. “The receipt that is given after making the payment for garbage collection will also be mandatory to avail various services from local bodies. To give more power to local bodies to implement such moves, the government will soon amend the existing rules and regulations. Within a few months, the local bodies will be able to implement it,” said the minister. He said that the National Green Tribunal has expressed satisfaction with the state’s work in the field of waste management. “The tribunal will assess the matter again after six months. While the tribunal had imposed a fine of Rs 28,800 crore on other states, it did not impose any fine on Kerala. The Tribunal has expressed satisfaction with the state’s work in the field of waste management. The NGT will assess the matter again after six months,” he said.