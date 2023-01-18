Period leave: Yay or nay? 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The historic order by Cusat to grant menstrual leave for female students is expected to bring relief to around 4,000 women students in the university. As per the new order, female students can apply for menstruation benefits in case of a shortage of attendance.

In a Facebook post, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said necessary steps would be taken to implement the same in other universities under it. TNIE takes a look at the views of the public regarding this pioneering decision.

Need of the hour

When women are already getting maternity leave, it is high time they were provided with menstrual leave. It is commendable that our government is taking a move in favour of menstrual leave

-Alan Charley, student, Pala

Rest is vital.

The positive decision has come very late. Menstruation and the difficulties associated with it have been devalued for quite a long time. Girls are taught by women to treat the discomforts normally. Rest during this time is vital. I support menstrual leave- Prathibha Menon, 46, LPS Assistant, Palakkad

Students might misuse. the benefit.

All women do not face issues during the menstruation period. If a condonation of shortage of attendance is sanctioned, there are chances that students will misuse it.

-Rugmini Prasannan, high school teacher, RUEMH School, Kasaragod

Employees too require. menstrual leave.

As a working woman, I think the benefit should not be applicable to students of universities alone. Employers should also give the women staff the option of either paid or unpaid leave rather than forcing them to come to work

-Suhana Habeeb, architect in Kasaragod

Give. importance to. restroom. facilities.

Restroom facilities in several institutions aren’t good and, this adds to their woes during the menstruation period. My opinion is that instead of menstrual leave, proper restroom facilities should be arranged

-Theja John, assistant professor, KE College, Mannanam

Include other genders. who menstruate.

The order to provide menstrual leave to female students is highly welcome. This can create awareness that periods come with mental and physical difficulties. Also, it will be better if the order could include other genders who menstruate.

-Charukesh P M, a student, Alappuzha

The policy might. promote gender discrimination.

I believe the policy can promote gender discrimination at a time when there is cut-throat competition in all sectors and women especially has to go the extra mile. However, some exceptions can be made in case of severe pain— Rubah Rukhiya Sirajuddin, student, Thiruvananthapuram

Prioritise menstrual leave.

Women experience pain, discomfort and mood swings during menstruation, and all of these make them difficult to give their best in a studying environment. All universities should make it a priority to grant menstrual leave

-Maya Justin,a homemaker, Muvattupuzha

The decision is helpful.

The menstrual leave policy in India has long been contested, and finally, Kerala has taken a major step. There still exists a taboo regarding menstruation in society that it is easy and not difficult as it is portrayed. For women who really face discomfort, the decision is very helpful. — Gopika Dev, 23, student, SH College Thevara, Kochi

Inputs from Gargi Prasannan, Athulya Thomas, George Johnson, Ann Mary Wilson, Liz Thomas Pattara

