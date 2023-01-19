Home Cities Kochi

Ancient wisdom and tradition are India’s strength, says Swadeshi Jagaran Manch co-convenor Gurumurthy

Their culture, tradition, wisdom, and worship were a problem, but their economy was fine.

Senior RSS leader A Gopalakrishnan greeting S Gurumurthy at the A V Bhaskaran birth anniversary celebration held in Kochi on Wednesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The progress of India is because of its ancient knowledge, according to renowned journalist and co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Swaminathan Gurumurthy. He was delivering the keynote address on the topic of ‘global competence in ancient wisdom’ at the A V Bhaskaran birth anniversary celebration on Wednesday.

“India’s strength lies in its families and women, who serve as the focal point of the family. Our culture, ancient wisdom, and tradition have supported the Indian economy,” said Gurumurthy.  Countries such as America have no ancient wisdom or tradition. Both communism and capitalism aim to destroy traditional values, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue pointed out.

“Anything ancient was called backward, irrelevant, dangerous, stopping development, etc. In this, there was no difference between capitalism and communism because both of them agreed on this. Many thought capitalism and communism were warring groups,” he said. Quoting American intellectual Noam Chomsky, Gurumurthy said the difference between capitalism and communism is that the former will work only if it makes profit, while the latter will work at any cost.

According to Gurumurthy, “Karl Marx once wrote that India is a very peculiar country and every village is an independent republic. It does not require anything from the other village, and the people who produce and consume are so close that there is almost no exploitation. But the problem with the Hindus is that they worship monkeys and cows.

Their culture, tradition, wisdom, and worship were a problem, but their economy was fine. He also said the British are doing the right thing by destroying the socio-economic base of India. Communist philosophy believed that without change there cannot be a revolution; without revolution there cannot be progress, he said.

“Our growth today is an answer to all those who said India’s ancient knowledge is outdated or uncivilised,” said Gurumurthy. “India survived foreign exploitation because of our ancient wisdom,” he added.

